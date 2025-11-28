Beyoncé makes hilarious reference to Kelly Rowland's Excel text
Updated | By Music Reporter
Only Beyoncé can make fun of Kelly Rowland sending a text message on Microsoft Excel and get away with it.
Only Beyoncé can make fun of Kelly Rowland sending a text message on Microsoft Excel and get away with it.
Beyoncé has recreated one of Kelly Rowland's most iconic music video moments.
Queen B recently supported Rowland during her special guest performance at Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy Is Mine' tour stop in Newark, New Jersey.
The singer attended the show with her sister, Solange. While hanging backstage, Beyoncé decided to pay tribute to Rowland and Nelly's music video for their 2002 song, 'Dilemma'.
Rowland famously, or some might say infamously, sent Nelly a text message on the Microsoft Excel app on her phone. She then became upset that he had not replied to her text.
Back in the early 2000s, it was impossible to send a text message via Excel.
The scene has become a significant pop culture moment and has been the subject of numerous podcast discussions and memes.
To celebrate Thanksgiving, Beyoncé shared several pictures with Rowland, taken during the New Jersey and California concerts, which she attended with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
"Wishing you and your family a day of love and gratitude," the 'Halo' singer captioned her carousel.
However, Queen B's fans were quick to zoom in on a picture that showed her holding an iPhone with an image of the text Rowland had sent.
"The Excel texting joke lives on!" a fan commented on Instagram.
X users also found the addition of the image hilarious. "Beyoncé is genuinely so funny. Cultured queen!" one person wrote.
Another user said: "Beyonce really just brought back the dilemma text on iPhone and ended us all. Queen of nostalgia."
Beyoncé nods to Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma” music video in new video. pic.twitter.com/0gq5jyVskS— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 28, 2025
Rowland is asked about the Microsoft Excel text moment almost every year!
Just last month, she was questioned about the scene during a discussion with Mariah Carey and Ravyn Lenae for Elle magazine.
"I don't know whose brilliant idea it was to text on Microsoft Excel. But it chases me everywhere that I go," she said.
The 'Motivation' singer revealed that some just passed her the phone and told her what to do.
"I was given the device. It had this on it, and here we are in the video... and here we are, 25 years later, 'Why are you texting-?' Man, I don't know. I don't know."
The incident might haunt Rowland for decades, but her fans are thankful for the laughs it has created.
As Destiny’s Child is trending, this feels like a great moment to remember the time when Kelly Rowland texted Nelly on her Nokia using Microsoft Excel and got angry when he didn't text her back. pic.twitter.com/on7KudQOB1— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 29, 2019
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Mom warns parents to be aware this festive season
While you should remain aware and vigilant at all times, this time of ye...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Mitchell Park Holiday Programme brings park back in action
Great news for Mitchell Park lovers, the park is open, and there's a fun...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago