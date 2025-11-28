Beyoncé makes hilarious reference to Kelly Rowland's Excel text

Beyoncé has recreated one of Kelly Rowland's most iconic music video moments.

Queen B recently supported Rowland during her special guest performance at Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy Is Mine' tour stop in Newark, New Jersey.

The singer attended the show with her sister, Solange. While hanging backstage, Beyoncé decided to pay tribute to Rowland and Nelly's music video for their 2002 song, 'Dilemma'.

Rowland famously, or some might say infamously, sent Nelly a text message on the Microsoft Excel app on her phone. She then became upset that he had not replied to her text.

Back in the early 2000s, it was impossible to send a text message via Excel.

The scene has become a significant pop culture moment and has been the subject of numerous podcast discussions and memes.

To celebrate Thanksgiving, Beyoncé shared several pictures with Rowland, taken during the New Jersey and California concerts, which she attended with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.

"Wishing you and your family a day of love and gratitude," the 'Halo' singer captioned her carousel.

However, Queen B's fans were quick to zoom in on a picture that showed her holding an iPhone with an image of the text Rowland had sent.

"The Excel texting joke lives on!" a fan commented on Instagram.

X users also found the addition of the image hilarious. "Beyoncé is genuinely so funny. Cultured queen!" one person wrote.

Another user said: "Beyonce really just brought back the dilemma text on iPhone and ended us all. Queen of nostalgia."