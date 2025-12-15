Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' tour reigns supreme in 2025

Beyoncé's 2025 'Cowboy Carter Tour' has been named the highest-grossing tour by a solo artist of the year.

The 32-show tour, which ran from April to July, grossed over $407 million, with an attendance record of 1.6 million.

The singer's children, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, made appearances onstage during the tour.

Several celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, attended some of the concerts.

The 44-year-old closed the tour with a special appearance from her Destiny's Child group members, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Miley Cyrus also made a surprise appearance during the Paris leg.

Billboard Boxscore compiled the list of the highest-grossing tours of 2025. The 'Cowboy Carter Tour' is also the biggest country tour in history.

Despite her impressive numbers, Beyoncé was second overall to Coldplay.

The British band's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' grossed $464,9 million in 2025, with 3.5 million tickets sold.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'Grand National Tour' came in third with $358,7 million. The Weeknd and Shakira's tours round off the top five.

Chris Brown, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran and Stray Kids also feature in the top 10.

Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' has generated over $1,5 billion since it began in 2022. Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' is the highest-grossing tour of all time with a gross of over $2 billion.