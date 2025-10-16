Beyoncé shares heartfelt tribute to D'Angelo

Queen B has described D'Angelo as a pioneer of neo-soul who changed rhythm and blues forever.

Beyoncé has added her voice to the chorus of musicians paying tribute to R&B icon D'Angelo. D'Angelo passed away on October 14 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 51. Beyoncé paid tribute to the 'Devil's Pie' hitmaker in a message shared on her official website. Rest in peace, Michael Eugene Archer, known to the world of music as the inimitable D’Angelo. We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry. You were the pioneer of neo-soul and that changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever. We will never forget you.

Queen B is a massive fan of the Grammy Award-winning singer and famously gushed about him at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards. The 'Halo' singer chatted with R&B singer Aaliyah on the red carpet about who they were excited to see perform on the night. "I want to see D'Angelo perform," Aaliyah said, to which Beyoncé replied, "Girl, I'm with you 'cause you know he fine." Beyoncé interviewed D'Angelo on the red carpet a short while later and made her feelings known. "All the ladies are jealous of me right now, because this man is very sexy. He appeared equally excited to see her.

Beyoncé also sang his 2000 classic, 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)', during her 'Formation' tour.

Several other musicians, including Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott, Missy Elliot, and Jamie Foxx paid tribute to him. Hill collaborated with D'Angelo on her 1998 song, 'Nothing Even Matters'. "I regret not having more time with you. Your undeniable beauty and talent were not of this world, and a presence not of this world needs protection in a world that covets light and the anointing of God," she wrote in a touching tribute. "You sir, moved us, stirred us, inspired and even intimidated others to action with your genius. Thank you for being a beacon of light to a generation and beyond who had no remembrance of the legacy that preceded us. Thank you for charting the course and for making space during a time when no similar space really existed."

D'Angelo children D'Angelo's children have also spoken out following his death. Michael Archer II, who lost his mother, Angie Stone, in a car crash earlier this year, thanked the singer's fans for their outpouring of love. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me. I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that," he told People. D'Angelo's daughter, Imani Archer, described him as her "biggest hype man". "No one will EVER measure up to how brave and strong you are. Till the very end, you made sure to protect me from anything that would scare or hurt me. I love you so much Daddy. I wish I had more time to spend with you."