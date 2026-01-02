Beyoncé just became a billionaire

Singer Beyoncé's net worth just hit a new high. She is now a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the 'Texas Hold 'Em' hitmaker's recent 'Cowboy Carter Tour' helped her reach the milestone.

The tour, which kicked off in April, is the highest-grossing country tour of all time. It is also the top solo tour of the year, grossing a jaw-dropping $407.6 million.

When she is not selling out stadiums, the 44-year-old is building her business empire. She has several ventures under her belt, including her Cécred hair care line and a whiskey brand called SirDavis.

According to Forbes, "most of her personal wealth comes from her music, by controlling the rights to her enormously valuable catalog and earning a massive income from her global tours."

While she is still hundreds of billions away from the richest man in the world, Elon Musk ($733.5 billion), Beyoncé is one of only a handful of musicians who are billionaires.

Her husband, Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter, is one of them. The rapper's net worth is a whopping $2.5 billion. His luxury French champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, which he co-owns with LVMH, is valued at over $600 million.

The other three musicians with billionaire status are: Taylor Swift ($1.6 billion), Rihanna ($1 billion), and Bruce Springsteen ($1.2 billion).

In a 2024 interview with GQ magazine, Beyoncé discussed the differences between the business journeys of men and women.

"Men often have the luxury of being perceived as the strategists, the brains behind their ventures. They’re given the space to focus on the product, the team, the business plan," she said.

"Women, on the other hand, especially those in the limelight, are frequently pigeonholed into being the face of the brand or the marketing tool. It’s important to me to continue to take the same approach I have taken with my music and apply my learnings to my businesses."

Queen B added that she is focused on changing that "old narrative".

"I'm here to focus on the quality. We took our time, and we did our research, and we have earned respect for our brand. I try to choose integrity over shortcuts. I've learned that true success isn’t about leaning on a name; it’s about crafting something genuine, something that can hold its own. It's not about being perfect. It's about being revolutionary.

Welcome to the billionaire club, Queen B.