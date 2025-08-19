Bella Thorne proposes to fiancé Mark Emms

Bella Thorne's decision to propose to her fiancé, Mark Emms, has caused mixed reactions online.

The actress and singer, known for her role in Disney's ‘Shake It Up’, shares pictures and videos of the moment she got down on one knee to present Emms with a ring.

“3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, now 1 year later so did I,” she wrote.

Emms appeared surprised by the proposal and, at one point, dropped to his knees so they could be at the same level.

He then gasps when Thorne opens the jewellery box she is carrying. They then kiss and hug.

Some of the pictures show Emms celebrating in the room, which is decorated with red balloons, flowers and candles.

While many of Thorne's followers, including Paris Hilton, left messages of congratulations, others found the idea of a woman proposing to a man unacceptable.

"Ok, ladies, let’s not normalise this, okay?” one woman said. Over 100,000 people liked the comment.

Another person wrote," Men don’t need more encouragement to be more energetically feminine than they already are."

“Girl, stand up,” a third wrote. Some questioned why Thorne would propose if he already did so. “I'm confused.”

"It's dumb lol, and these people trying to explain don't even actually know why," another Instagram user replied.

Another commentator suggested it was to keep Emms “on a leash”. “She doesn’t wanna get married yet, clearly.”

Others described it as a "humiliation ritual".

Despite the backlash, many thought the moment was sweet and a "girl power" moment.

"These comments are not it. I think what Bella did here is showing her [significant other](& herself) that she believes in equality for their relationship," a Bella fan stated.

"That she’s committed to him as much as he is & that it doesn’t have to be a one-sided, cute proposal. Oh and it’s clear that she DGAF about social norms."