Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo celebrate silver wedding anniversary
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Twenty-five years later, the South African power couple are more in love than ever.
Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo are celebrating a significant wedding anniversary. This week, they commemorate their silver anniversary, which is 25 years of marriage.
Basetsana marked their anniversary by sharing a video of some of their best memories. She included a sweet caption dedicated to "the love of my life".
"Today marks twenty-five years of walking side by side as husband and wife, and my heart is full when I think of all that we have built together," she wrote.
Bassie, as her close friends and family call her, married her Prince Charming in a posh wedding on 9 December 2000. Their special day featured on the popular lifestyle show, 'Top Billing'.
Their first dance as a married couple was to Barbra Streisand's 'I Finally Found Someone' featuring Bryan Adams.
The former beauty queen walked down the aisle six years after she was crowned Miss South Africa.
"When I look back, I see a young couple with big dreams, trusting that love, faith and commitment would carry them. I see seasons that tested us, moments that shaped us, and countless days when your steady presence gave me strength.
"Through it all, you have been my constant companion, my confidant and my safe place," she said.
Basetsana and Romeo are not only husband and wife, but business partners.
They have built an impressive empire, with Basetsana achieving success in several sectors, including travel, mining and TV production.
Her husband is her biggest supporter. "You have believed in me even when I doubted myself," she wrote in her anniversary post.
The power couple are also parents to three children. Basetsana says Romeo has held their family together with quiet courage.
"There is a kindness in your spirit that has always anchored me. I treasure the way you lead with humility and the way you stand with our children, guiding them with wisdom that comes from a place of deep care. Your devotion to us knows no bounds."
Their romance has been an inspiration for many South Africans, with many people calling them "couple goals".
But Bassie and Romeo are more than just a well-dressed couple. They are an example that love can conquer all, including social salacious tabloid fodder about their relationship.
Basetsana says he has given her strength "in times of trial"."As we celebrate this silver milestone, I am reminded that love matures with time. It grows gentler, richer and more rooted. You have shown me that marriage is not only about grand moments but about the small, everyday acts of devotion that build a life.
"It is about choosing each other again and again, even as the years change us, I choose you every day."
Image credit: Instagram/@basetsanakumalo
