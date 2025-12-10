Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo celebrate silver wedding anniversary

Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo are celebrating a significant wedding anniversary. This week, they commemorate their silver anniversary, which is 25 years of marriage.

Basetsana marked their anniversary by sharing a video of some of their best memories. She included a sweet caption dedicated to "the love of my life".

"Today marks twenty-five years of walking side by side as husband and wife, and my heart is full when I think of all that we have built together," she wrote.

Bassie, as her close friends and family call her, married her Prince Charming in a posh wedding on 9 December 2000. Their special day featured on the popular lifestyle show, 'Top Billing'.

Their first dance as a married couple was to Barbra Streisand's 'I Finally Found Someone' featuring Bryan Adams.

The former beauty queen walked down the aisle six years after she was crowned Miss South Africa.

"When I look back, I see a young couple with big dreams, trusting that love, faith and commitment would carry them. I see seasons that tested us, moments that shaped us, and countless days when your steady presence gave me strength.

"Through it all, you have been my constant companion, my confidant and my safe place," she said.

