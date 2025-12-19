Barack Obama drops annual favourite songs list
Songs from Lady Gaga, Olivia Dean, Kendrick Lamar, and Chappell Roan have made their way onto Barack Obama's music playlist.
Barack Obama has released a list of songs that have kept him bopping his head this year.
"As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music," he wrote on Instagram.
"I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!"
The former U.S. president compiled his first list in 2015 as part of a summer playlist for Spotify. He later expanded the list, which he continued after his presidency, to include movies. The 64-year-old has been sharing reading lists since 2009.
Obama's 2025 favourite songs list includes a mix of music genres and some of the biggest singles of the year.
Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' and 'Nice to Each Other' by Olivia Dean feature on the list.
Both singers have featured on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (powered by Pick n Pay) in 2025. Dean's 'Man I Need' is currently at #18 on the chart.
Here's a look at some other popular tracks that made the cut.
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA - 'Luther'
- Blackpink - 'Jump'
- Bruce Springsteen - 'Faithless'
- Chappell Roan - 'The Giver'
- Gunna - 'Just Say That'
- Drake - 'Nokia'
Social media users were impressed with the song selection, especially the inclusion of both Lamar and Drake.
The two rappers made headlines in 2024 after releasing several diss tracks against each other. Things escalated when Drake filed a defamation lawsuit following the success of Lamar's 'Not Like Us' song.
READ: Drake's lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar song is diss-missed
"Putting Kendrick Lamar AND Drake on the list. A true President always brokering peace," one person commented.
Obama's 2025 movie list includes some of the biggest releases of the year.
'Sinners,' starring Michael B. Jordan, and 'One Battle After Another,' starring Leonardo DiCaprio, feature alongside 'Hamnet' and 'Sentimental Value'.
All four movies are nominated at the 2026 Golden Globes. Obama's favourite books list includes one from his wife, Michelle Obama.
"And obviously I’m biased," he teased. The former first lady released 'The Look', which is described as a celebration of fashion and confidence, in November.
"I’m so proud of this book—it captures my belief that style is a language of its own, one that each of us can use to express our individuality and ignite confidence," she said.
Check out Barack Obama's favourite songs, books and movies lists in the post below.
