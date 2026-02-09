 Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance features A-list guests
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

Lady Gaga was one of the stars who made a special appearance during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance. 

Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga
Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga/ Twitter (@ricky_martin)

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is the talk of the town after putting on an impressive performance at the 2026 Super Bowl.

The 'DTMF' hitmaker was the headline performer at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show held at Levi's Stadium in California on Sunday, February 8.

Fresh off his historic win at the Grammys, Bad Bunny silenced the haters by putting on one of the best shows of his career. 

He kicked off the halftime show with his single, 'Tití Me Preguntó'.

Most of his performance was in Spanish. "You’re listening to music from Puerto Rico, from the neighbourhoods, from the slums," he told spectators. 

The halftime show also included special guest appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. 

Lady Gaga danced with Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, before singing her hit song, 'Die With a Smile'. 

Social media users praised Bad Bunny for doing a great job of representing the Latin community and its culture. 

Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Karol G, Alix Earle and Pedro Pascal also made surprise appearances as backup dancers. 

Bad Bunny, who shared an anti-ICE message while accepting 'Album of the Year' at the Grammys on February 1, was seen handing a boy his gold gramophone.

He resembled Liam 'Conejo' Ramos, a 5-year-old who ICE officials detained, alongside his father, in January. A picture of the boy carrying a Spider-Man backpack while being surrounded by masked federal agents went viral. 

It's unclear if the boy seen during the halftime show is in fact Ramos, but fans praised the "powerful message". 

"This part made me cry," one person wrote on Instagram. 

2026 Super Bowl Performers

Bad Bunny wasn't the only Super Bowl performer. Before the Seattle Seahawks faced the New England Patriots, Charlie Puth performed the national anthem. 

Brandi Carlile also sang 'America the Beautiful'. Rock band Green Day also belted out the 2004 classic, 'American Idiot'. 

The night belonged to Bad Bunny, but singer Coco Jones almost upstaged him. Her rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' was widely praised online.

Jones also paid tribute to Whitney Houston by wearing colours similar to those the late singer wore during her 1991 Super Bowl performance. 

"Coco Jones just gave me chills with that gorgeous, heartfelt version of Lift Every Voice and Sing—she poured so much soul into it that the whole stadium felt connected for a second," one person remarked on X

Celebrities attend the 2026 Super Bowl 

Bad Bunny's ex-girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, was among the stars spotted at the 2026 Super Bowl. 

Dozens of A-list celebrities were pictured at the event, including Roc Nation's Jay-Z and his daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi. 

Kim Kardashian and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton seemingly made their rumoured romance public. They were seated together in one of the VIP boxes

Several reports recently claimed that the pair are an item. They have not officially confirmed the romance. 

Other stars who made their way to Levi's Stadium on Sunday were Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Costner, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Matthew Lillard. 

The Seahawks were crowned Super Bowl LX champions after beating the Patriots 29-13.

Image credit: X/@ricky_martin

