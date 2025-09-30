Bad Bunny "excited" to headline 2026 Super Bowl

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has been announced as the headline performer for the 2026 Super Bowl.

The 'Dákiti' hitmaker will take over the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi's® Stadium in California on February 8.

Rumours were swirling that Taylor Swift, who recently got engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was in talks to play the halftime show.

However, Bad Bunny got the call for the world's biggest halftime concert. Last year's headliner, Kendrick Lamar, was watched by over 133 million people.

Speaking to Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden on Apple Music’s 'Halftime Headliner Special,' Bad Bunny says he is happy not only for himself but also for the people of Puerto Rico.

"I’m really excited for my friends, my family, Puerto Rico and all the Latino people around the world. I’m excited about my culture, I'm excited about everything, not just for me," he said.

His Super Bowl announcement video was recorded at a beach in his hometown. "It’s a very special thing for us."