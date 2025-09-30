Bad Bunny "excited" to headline 2026 Super Bowl
Updated | By Music Reporter
Bad Bunny says his Super Bowl performance is a win for Puerto Rico and the Latin community.
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has been announced as the headline performer for the 2026 Super Bowl.
The 'Dákiti' hitmaker will take over the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi's® Stadium in California on February 8.
Rumours were swirling that Taylor Swift, who recently got engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was in talks to play the halftime show.
However, Bad Bunny got the call for the world's biggest halftime concert. Last year's headliner, Kendrick Lamar, was watched by over 133 million people.
Speaking to Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden on Apple Music’s 'Halftime Headliner Special,' Bad Bunny says he is happy not only for himself but also for the people of Puerto Rico.
"I’m really excited for my friends, my family, Puerto Rico and all the Latino people around the world. I’m excited about my culture, I'm excited about everything, not just for me," he said.
His Super Bowl announcement video was recorded at a beach in his hometown. "It’s a very special thing for us."
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also revealed what he was doing when Jay-Z, who owns Roc Nation, called to tell him he got the gig.
“It’s crazy because I was in the middle of a workout. So I remember that after the call, I just did like a hundred pull-ups. I didn’t need more pre-workout s**t or whatever. It was very special."
Roc Nation partnered with the NFL in 2019, which includes sharing input on live music entertainment strategies.
"What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honoured to have him on the world's biggest stage," Jay-Z said in a statement.
The NFL's SVP of Global Event Production, Jon Barker, added: "Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today's music scene.
"As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage."
Main image credit: YouTube/ Apple Music
Show's Stories
