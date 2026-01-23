Ashton Kutcher sets the record straight about his showering habits
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Four years ago, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed that they don't shower daily or use soap on their bodies.
Four years ago, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed that they don't shower daily or use soap on their bodies.
Ashton Kutcher is setting the record straight about his personal hygiene after a startling confession he made about showering years ago.
The actor and his wife, former 'That '70s Show' star Mila Kunis, sparked an online debate in 2021 when they suggested that bathing every day was unnecessary.
"It was the craziest thing of all time," he told PEOPLE about the viral moment. "We made a comment at one point, and people were like, 'Does he stink? Does he smell?'"
Kutcher says he absolutely does shower, but it remains unclear how regularly.
"People are like, 'They don't shower.' I'm like, 'I shower, I go to the gym, I shower.'"
In July 2021, Kutcher and Kunis were guests on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, which is hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.
Shepard shared that he was trying to convince his co-host about the negative effects of washing your body with soap daily.
"You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day," Shepard said. "It's insane."
Kunis agreed: "I don't wash my body with soap every day, but I wash pits and tits and holes and soles."
Kutcher added: "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else."
Padman remained unconvinced and asked who taught them not to wash regularly.
"I can't believe I'm in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower."
Kunis, who was born in the Ukraine, told the hosts that she didn't have hot water growing up as a child.
"So, I didn't shower very much anyways, but when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns, ever."
Kutcher, who allegedly just throws some water on his face after a workout "just to get out the salts and whatever", chimed in.
"Here's the thing, if you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em. Otherwise, there's no point."
Hopefully, Kutcher showered before heading to the set of his new show, 'The Beauty'. The Disney+ show debuted this week.
"When international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways, two FBI agents are sent to Paris, Venice, Rome and New York to uncover the truth behind these deaths and end up discovering a conspiracy that threatens the future of humanity," a synopsis of the science fiction thriller reads.
Watch the trailer below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/aplusk
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago