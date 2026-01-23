Ashton Kutcher sets the record straight about his showering habits

Ashton Kutcher is setting the record straight about his personal hygiene after a startling confession he made about showering years ago.



The actor and his wife, former 'That '70s Show' star Mila Kunis, sparked an online debate in 2021 when they suggested that bathing every day was unnecessary.

"It was the craziest thing of all time," he told PEOPLE about the viral moment. "We made a comment at one point, and people were like, 'Does he stink? Does he smell?'"

Kutcher says he absolutely does shower, but it remains unclear how regularly.

"People are like, 'They don't shower.' I'm like, 'I shower, I go to the gym, I shower.'"

In July 2021, Kutcher and Kunis were guests on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast, which is hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman.

Shepard shared that he was trying to convince his co-host about the negative effects of washing your body with soap daily.



"You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day," Shepard said. "It's insane."

Kunis agreed: "I don't wash my body with soap every day, but I wash pits and tits and holes and soles."

Kutcher added: "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else."

Padman remained unconvinced and asked who taught them not to wash regularly.

"I can't believe I'm in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower."