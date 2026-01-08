Winona Ryder stars in A$AP Rocky's 'Punk Rocky' music video

American rapper A$AP Rocky has released the music video for his new single, 'Punk Rocky'.

The video stars actress Winona Ryder, who makes an appearance as the rapper's neighbour. She takes a plate of cookies to his house despite his Punk Band making a lot of noise in the garage.

Ryder, who is dressed in a T-shirt that depicts the Misfits as Beavis and Butthead, joins the band for an impromptu dance session.

Thundercat and ASAP Nast also make appearances in the punk rock-inspired music video.

'Punk Rocky' is the lead single from A$AP Rocky's upcoming album, 'Don't Be Dumb'. He announced his new album in December, revealing that acclaimed filmmaker Tim Burton designed the cover art.

Burton also contributed to the creation of the album's vinyl artwork.

"Sorry 4 the wait. Don't Be Dumb [is] finally here! Thanks, Tim Burton, for helping me make this movie. Coming soon," he wrote.

Ryder also has a connection to Burton. She starred in three of his films: 'Edward Scissorhands', 'Beetlejuice', and 'Frankenweenie'.

Danny Elfman, who collaborated with Burton in the past, did some work on A$AP Rocky's new album. He also features in the music video.

"So much fun being in the @asaprocky Punk Band… playing drums on the roof with some of the coolest guys on the planet? What’s not to like?" he said.

A$AP Rocky spoke about his collaboration with Burton and Elfman while hanging out with Glen Powell, LaKeith Stanfield & Callum Turner for a Vanity Fair discussion shared on YouTube in November last year.

The 37-year-old revealed that he is a big Burton fan and one of his favourite movies is 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'.

"I love Tim Burton.... I think he is a f***ing genius," he said. "Fun fact, his composer, his name is Danny Elfman, he just did my album with me that I'm putting out. He scored a bunch of the songs on my album."

'Don't Be Dumb', A$AP Rocky's fourth studio album, is scheduled for release on January 16.

Watch the rapper's 'Punk Rocky' music video below. Warning: The visuals contain strong language.