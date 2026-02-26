Anthony Hamilton arrives in South Africa ahead of Durban concert
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Durban, Anthony Hamilton is heading your way, and the singer "can't wait to see you".
American singer Anthony Hamilton has landed in South Africa ahead of his show in Durban.
The 'Charlene' hitmaker is set to perform at the Durban ICC on Saturday, February 28, as part of the 'Soulful Night' concert.
"Mzwandile is HOME, and it feels GOOD to be back. DURBAN — I’m headed your way and can’t way to see you!!! THIS SATURDAY will be one to remember," the Grammy Award-winner captioned a video of himself arriving at OR Tambo International.
Hamilton took photographs with fans at the airport and joked that he needed to collect his SA citizenship.
The R&B and soul singer will be joined on stage by special guest Sjava, who is one of KwaZulu-Natal's biggest stars.
"This multi-award-winning singer, rapper, and actor is renowned for his powerful fusion of Hip-Hop, R&B, and traditional African sound. Known globally for his contributions to the Black Panther soundtrack and his BET Award win, Sjava promises an unforgettable set rooted in authenticity and cultural pride," a statement read.
Hamilton is set to perform some of his biggest hits, including 'Pray For Me', 'Her Heart', 'Best of Me', and'Comin’ From Where I’m From'.
He has visited Mzansi several times in the past and is already planning his next visit.
"There is no better way to celebrate love than by sharing my music with all my amazing fans in South Africa. Get ready to sing along!"
Hamilton has since arrived in Durban. He was spotted at King Shaka International Airport, where he was greeted by traditional dancers.
Hamilton is not the only big star heading to our shores. Bryan Adams is bringing his 'Roll with the Punches Tour' to South Africa in April.
He will perform in Durban on the 28th and 29th. The 'Everything I Do (I Do It for You)' singer also has shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
British R&B star Ella Mai recently announced that she will be performing at the Sun City Superbowl in the North West and GrandWest in the Western Cape in April.
Unfortunately, the 'Boo'd Up' singer does not have a show in Durban.
Doja Cat is also set to headline the Global Citizen Move Afrika 2026 concert in March. It will be held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
“From my South African roots straight to the world stage, we’re bringing energy, purpose, and real change to Move Afrika in Kigali and Pretoria. This isn’t just a tour, it’s a movement that creates jobs and opportunities that last,” Doja Cat said in a statement.
“I’m proud to be part of something that celebrates Africa’s creativity, invests in its future, and shows the world that Africa isn’t coming, it’s already here.”
