Anthony Hamilton arrives in South Africa ahead of Durban concert

American singer Anthony Hamilton has landed in South Africa ahead of his show in Durban.

The 'Charlene' hitmaker is set to perform at the Durban ICC on Saturday, February 28, as part of the 'Soulful Night' concert.

"Mzwandile is HOME, and it feels GOOD to be back. DURBAN — I’m headed your way and can’t way to see you!!! THIS SATURDAY will be one to remember," the Grammy Award-winner captioned a video of himself arriving at OR Tambo International.

Hamilton took photographs with fans at the airport and joked that he needed to collect his SA citizenship.

The R&B and soul singer will be joined on stage by special guest Sjava, who is one of KwaZulu-Natal's biggest stars.

"This multi-award-winning singer, rapper, and actor is renowned for his powerful fusion of Hip-Hop, R&B, and traditional African sound. Known globally for his contributions to the Black Panther soundtrack and his BET Award win, Sjava promises an unforgettable set rooted in authenticity and cultural pride," a statement read.

Hamilton is set to perform some of his biggest hits, including 'Pray For Me', 'Her Heart', 'Best of Me', and'Comin’ From Where I’m From'.

He has visited Mzansi several times in the past and is already planning his next visit.

"There is no better way to celebrate love than by sharing my music with all my amazing fans in South Africa. Get ready to sing along!"

Hamilton has since arrived in Durban. He was spotted at King Shaka International Airport, where he was greeted by traditional dancers.