American R&B star Jacquees spotted in Durban
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
During his time in South Africa, Jacquees enjoyed a Durban-style mutton curry and visited his "boys" in Umlazi.
American singer-songwriter Jacquees says Durban treated him right during his recent visit to South Africa.
The 'B.E.D' hitmaker appears to have been in the country for a mixture of business and pleasure.
He visited his friend's hometown of Umlazi. Jacquees linked up with local rapper Usimamane, whose real name is Omuhleumnguni Mxolisi Simamane, and his boys in KZN's largest township.
"Outside in Durban in dat 17," the R&B star captioned several pictures from the visit. Jacquees was in the coastal city during the 2026 Super Bowl weekend.
He noted that Durbanites were not as hyped for the American sporting event as people back home.
"They don’t give a damn about the Super Bowl over here. I think it comes on at 1:30 a.m," the 31-year-old wrote.
Super Bowl headliner Bad Bunny was all people in the US could talk about, but Jacquees seemed to be more interested in scouting local talent.
"I think I need some South African artists and DJs for this remix," he captioned a clip of himself singing his latest single, 'Let You Go', in Umlazi.
Jacquees also explored other parts of Durban and was spotted enjoying a plate of mutton curry and rice. He also spent some time on Umhlanga Main Beach, which he compared to Miami.
His fans had no idea he would be in the city and begged him to visit Pietermaritzburg, Chatsworth, Phoenix, and Wentworth.
However, the singer was only in Durban for a short time.
"Melodies in my head, waves at my feet. Durban treated me right."
@jacquees
Durban style 🍽️♬ original sound - Jacquees
Jacquees 'Let You Go' music video
Jacquees was also pictured dancing up a storm at Johannesburg's famous nightclubs.
It wasn't all fun and games for the star. The musician also shot a music video in the 'City of Gold'.
"The 'Let You Go' music video was shot in Johannesburg, South Africa. Thank you, Jesus," he wrote on X.
He shared a model call on social media for the shoot, which took place on February 7. "To my beautiful African Queens. Simply, thank you."
Jacquees also shared a clip of himself in a Johannesburg recording studio. Working on that remix, perhaps?
The singer has since returned to America for his 'California Love Tour', which wraps up on Valentine's Day.
It won't be the last time Mzansi hears from the musician.
"Planning a concert end of the year in South Africa, details loading," he promised.
Durban South Africa 🧡🙏🏾🇿🇦👑 pic.twitter.com/aad6gODn70— Jacquees (@Jacquees) February 8, 2026
Outside in Durban pic.twitter.com/NJvxDql1Li— Jacquees (@Jacquees) February 8, 2026
Durban treated me right pic.twitter.com/hq6iJsLJBL— Jacquees (@Jacquees) February 9, 2026
🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/SyV531Hr9B— Jacquees (@Jacquees) February 7, 2026
🇿🇦💯 pic.twitter.com/KPas7WZ6ua— Jacquees (@Jacquees) February 6, 2026
