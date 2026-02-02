All the highlights from the 2026 Grammys

From Lola's "messy" but super cool reaction to winning her first Grammy to Justin Bieber performing in shorts and socks, the 2026 Grammys were full of surprises.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards were a night to remember, with several stars winning their first gold-plated gramophones and others making music history. Hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah, the prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Kendrick Lamar is officially the most-awarded hip-hop artist in Grammy history. He walked into Sunday night's ceremony with the most nominations and left with five awards, including 'Best Rap Album' for 'GNX'. He now has 27 Grammys, breaking Jay-Z's record of 25. "I'm not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It's an honour to be here... God is the glory. Love y'all," he said.

Kendrick Lamar breaks the record for most-awarded hip-hop artist in #Grammys history with his Best Rap Album win and says, “HipHop is always going to be right here,” during his acceptance speech.https://t.co/SXIIQ2yAaf pic.twitter.com/lxp6pcvVBj — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

'Big Four' Grammy Awards Lamar was also a winner in the 'Big Four' categories. Here's a look at who went home with the most sought-after awards. 'Song of the Year': Billie Eilish - 'Wildflower'

'Record of the Year': Kendrick Lamar and SZA - 'Luther'

'Album of the Year': Bad Bunny - 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos'

Best New Artist': Olivia Dean Eilish caused an upset in the 'Song of the Year' category. Huntr/x's 'Golden', a song recorded for Netflix's 'Kpop Demon Hunters', was a favourite to take home the prize after a big win at the Golden Globes. Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra', Doechii's 'Anxiety', Bad Bunny's 'DtMF', Lamar and SZA's 'Luther', and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' were also nominated.

Bad Bunny makes Grammy history Bad Bunny's 'Album of the Year' was not only the biggest win of the night, but it also made history. 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' is the first Spanish-language album to win in the category. Bad Bunny used his acceptance speech to call out America's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. "Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE out. We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we're not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.” Next stop for Bad Bunny is the 2026 Super Bowl. He is the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi's® Stadium in California on February 8.

Bad Bunny gets emotional after winning Album of the Year at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/geLCUaJfHl — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 2, 2026

Tyla wins second Grammy

South African singer Tyla just keeps on winning! The 24-year-old won 'Best African Music Performance' on Sunday night. She is now a 2x Grammy Award winner. "I'm so grateful. This is insane," Tyla told Billboard about her win. "It just shows me how far we can take. Like, we really have a chance. Being from where I'm from, we have a chance, and that's just amazing."

“We coming!” 🔥 Tyla celebrates her win for Best African Music Performance at the #GRAMMYs2026, inspiring the next generation and serving looks on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/ODegJYTj9X — billboard (@billboard) February 2, 2026

First-time Grammy Award Winners Olivia Dean's win in the 'Best New Artist' category earned the British star her first-ever Grammy. "I’m up here as the granddaughter of an immigrant. I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated. We're nothing without each other," she said in her acceptance speech. Fellow Brit Lola Young was also nominated in the category, but she didn't go home empty-handed. The 'Messy' singer won 'Best Pop Solo Performance', beating Lady Gaga's 'Disease', Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild', Chappell Roan's 'The Subway' and 'Daisies' by Justin Bieber. Young was visibly shocked by her win and bolted to the stage. American R&B singer Kehlani also won her first Grammy on Sunday night. Her single, 'Folded', won "Best R&B Performance' and 'Best R&B Song. "THANK YOU, HEAVENLY FATHER. Patience, grace, fortitude, endurance, faith, blood sweat, tears. More words coming soon. For now, all I can say is when God says yes.. nobody can say no," Kehlani wrote on Instagram.

Lola Young's reaction to winning their first Grammy is SO perfect pic.twitter.com/0GV4zhe7bw — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 2, 2026

Justin Bieber's Full Grammys performance

Justin Bieber returned to the Grammys stage for the first time in nearly four years. His latest offering, 'Swag', was nominated for 'Album of the Year' and 'Best Pop Vocal Album'. He was also nominated for 'Best R&B Performance' and 'Best Pop Solo Performance'. He didn't take home any awards, but he certainly had attendees and viewers talking. Bieber, who walked the red carpet with his wife, Hailey Bieber, performed his song, 'Yukon', while wearing shorts and socks. Interesting attire aside, social media users praised his vocals and emotional performance. "A real, earnest performance from Justin Bieber. Showing maturity, artistry, and restraint. Bravo," one person wrote on X.

Trevor Noah, Grammys hostess with the mostess

Trevor Noah hosted the Grammys for the sixth time in his career. "We are hyped to welcome back Trevor Noah as the 2026 GRAMMYS host! At this point, he basically lives at the GRAMMYS. Okay, roomie!" the Grammys' official Instagram page wrote. This 41-year-old returned as the master of ceremonies for the final time. The live ceremony, which airs in America on CBS, will move to ABC and Disney+ in 2027. Noah went out with a bang, firing shots at several people, including Nicki Minaj and President Donald Trump. "Song of the Year, congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow, that is a GRAMMY that every artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein's Island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton. "I told you it's my last year. What are you going to do about it?" Let's hope Mr Trump was not awake for that major shade. Here's a look at some of Noah's best moments as host of the Grammys.

he was completely unhinged tonight 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Vq93UqIu6b — Chief (@chiefflips) February 2, 2026

lol at the entire Grammys audience cheering when Trevor Noah announced that Nicki Minaj was NOT in attendance pic.twitter.com/RNQhZPanSd — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 2, 2026

Trevor Noah sings to Bad Bunny in Spanish and gets impromptu performance at #Grammys ahead of Super Bowl: “If they sue you, that’s not me” pic.twitter.com/Q2J94QMyQg — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026