50 Cent reveals the release date of his 'Diddy' documentary
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
Rapper 50 Cent has produced a four-part documentary for Netflix called 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning'.
The beef between Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and Sean 'Diddy' Combs has escalated to new heights.
50 Cent has finally announced the release date of the Diddy documentary he has been working on for the past two years.
The 'Many Men (Wish Death)' rapper is the executive producer of Netflix's new 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning'.
Netflix unveiled the documentary's official poster along with a teaser clip on Tuesday. It will premiere on the streaming platform on December 2.
50 Cent reshared the poster on his social media pages, accompanied by a special message for those who doubted him. "They said I was capping. What happened?" he wrote.
In December 2023, 50 Cent revealed that he was developing a documentary about Diddy, but many people thought he was joking as he often makes fun of his nemeses online.
"He actually did it," one person commented on Netflix's post.
"If anyone didn’t believe 50 was serious, they obviously don’t know 50 Cent," another person added.
50 Cent announced his documentary plans shortly after Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him, involving shocking physical and sexual abuse claims.
Diddy settled the lawsuit for $20 million, but he denied the allegations. Cassie's lawsuit opened the door to more lawsuits, prompting 50 Cent to announce his documentary.
50 Cent and Diddy have a longstanding feud, which reportedly started with a diss song in 2006.
Netflix's Diddy Documentary
According to Netflix, 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' will be a four-part docuseries. It is a "staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender".
Earlier this year, Diddy was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution charges. A jury found him not guilty of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.
Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months in prison. 50 Cent says his production company, G-Unit Film and Television, is committed to real storytelling.
"I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen," he said, per Tudum.
Stapleton added: "When Cassie dropped her lawsuit, I just thought this could go a million different directions. I wondered how she had the confidence to go out there against a mogul like Sean Combs. As a filmmaker, I instantly knew it was a stress test of whether we’ve changed as a culture, as far as being able to process allegations like this in a fair way."
She says the documentary is just a story about Diddy and Cassie.
"Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal. I hope [this documentary] is a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being."
50 Cent has previously stated that proceeds from the documentary will go to sexual assault survivors.
