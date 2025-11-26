50 Cent reveals the release date of his 'Diddy' documentary

The beef between Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and Sean 'Diddy' Combs has escalated to new heights.

50 Cent has finally announced the release date of the Diddy documentary he has been working on for the past two years.

The 'Many Men (Wish Death)' rapper is the executive producer of Netflix's new 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning'.

Netflix unveiled the documentary's official poster along with a teaser clip on Tuesday. It will premiere on the streaming platform on December 2.

50 Cent reshared the poster on his social media pages, accompanied by a special message for those who doubted him. "They said I was capping. What happened?" he wrote.

In December 2023, 50 Cent revealed that he was developing a documentary about Diddy, but many people thought he was joking as he often makes fun of his nemeses online.

"He actually did it," one person commented on Netflix's post.

"If anyone didn’t believe 50 was serious, they obviously don’t know 50 Cent," another person added.

50 Cent announced his documentary plans shortly after Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him, involving shocking physical and sexual abuse claims.

Diddy settled the lawsuit for $20 million, but he denied the allegations. Cassie's lawsuit opened the door to more lawsuits, prompting 50 Cent to announce his documentary.

50 Cent and Diddy have a longstanding feud, which reportedly started with a diss song in 2006.