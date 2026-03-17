2026 Oscars red carpet: What the stars wore
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Demi Moore, Kylie Jenner, Teyana Taylor, Anne Hathaway and Nicole Kidman were fashion winners at the 2026 Oscars.
Demi Moore, Kylie Jenner, Teyana Taylor, Anne Hathaway and Nicole Kidman were fashion winners at the 2026 Oscars.
The 2026 Oscars capped off the awards with a bang.
Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, for the 98th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.
The cast and crew of ‘Sinners’, ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Hamnet’ took home the top honours.
Michael B. Jordan was victorious in the ‘Best Actor’ Category’, while Jessie Buckley was named ‘Best Actress.
‘One Battle After Another’ won six awards, including ‘Best Picture’. ‘Sinners’ scooped four awards, including ‘Original Screenplay’ for Ryan Coogler.
‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ won ‘Best Animated Film’ and ‘Best Original Song’ for ‘Golden’.
Before guests took their seats inside the Dolby Theatre, the stars strutted their stuff on the red carpet. Here's a look at some of the best looks.
Anne Hathaway
Actress Anne Hathaway was a vision in a black, strapless Valentino dress with elegant floral embroidery. The 43-year-old completed the look with a pair of gloves.
Hathaway’s look was voted the best look of the night by several fashion publications.
Teyana Taylor
‘One Battle After Another’ star Teyana Taylor looked stylish in a black and white Chanel gown. Taylor has knocked it out of the park at every ceremony this awards season, and her Oscars look did not disappoint.
“She has a modern Grace Jones vibe that just works! She does not miss,” one Instagram user remarked.
Nicole Kidman
Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman also walked the red carpet in a Chanel dress with champagne-pink feathers and a black and white bodice. Some social media users joked that the recent divorcee was wearing her “revenge dress”.
“I wanna look like this at 58!”
Chase Infiniti
Pastel colours were a hit on the red carpet. ‘One Battle After Another’ actress Chase Infiniti turned heads in a lavender Louis Vuitton dress. It is the 25-year-old’s first time at the Oscars.
Rose Bryne
‘Best Actress’ nominee Rose Byrne looked elegant in a strapless black floral dress. She might not have won a golden statue on the night, but her Dior mermaid gown was a winner on the red carpet.
Arden Cho
‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ star Arden Cho also opted for a mermaid silhouette with dramatic green sleeves. She stood out on the red carpet in the gown, which was courtesy of Miss Sohee Women’s Haute Couture collection.
Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley was a winner both on and off the red carpet. The ‘Hamnet’ actress wore a red-and-pink dress designed by Matthieu Blazy for Chanel.
She also scooped the 'Best Actress'.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore’s black and dark green Gucci feather dress got a thumbs up from fashion critics. Social media users called her look the “best ever”, giving the actress a 10/10.
“Now this is an Oscars dress!”
Special mentions….
Zendaya
Actress Zendaya was expected to walk the red carpet, but she was noticeably MIA. Many assumed that she decided not to attend the ceremony, but she made an appearance onstage alongside her ‘The Drama’ co-star, Rob Pattinson. She looked like Hollywood royalty in a brown Louis Vuitton gown.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner also ditched the red carpet, which was not out of the ordinary for the reality star. She has been a regular during awards season as actor Timothée Chalamet’s plus-one. However, they rarely walk the carpet together, with Jenner opting to meet her beau inside. The only red carpet they attended together so far was the ‘Marty Supreme’ premiere in Los Angeles in December. They rocked matching orange looks.
Despite not making an appearance on the red carpet, Jenner’s Oscars outfit was still the talk of the town. She wore a “wet look” red Schiaparelli Dress, which made her look like a Jessica Rabbit bombshell.
“Jessica who?” she wrote on Instagram.
Jenner and Chalamet also made an appearance at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party. They walked in hand-in-hand after his Oscar loss.
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Image credit: Sami Drasin/The Academy
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