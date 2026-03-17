2026 Oscars red carpet: What the stars wore

The 2026 Oscars capped off the awards with a bang.

Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, for the 98th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The cast and crew of ‘Sinners’, ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Hamnet’ took home the top honours.

Michael B. Jordan was victorious in the ‘Best Actor’ Category’, while Jessie Buckley was named ‘Best Actress.

‘One Battle After Another’ won six awards, including ‘Best Picture’. ‘Sinners’ scooped four awards, including ‘Original Screenplay’ for Ryan Coogler.

‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ won ‘Best Animated Film’ and ‘Best Original Song’ for ‘Golden’.

Before guests took their seats inside the Dolby Theatre, the stars strutted their stuff on the red carpet. Here's a look at some of the best looks.

Anne Hathaway

Actress Anne Hathaway was a vision in a black, strapless Valentino dress with elegant floral embroidery. The 43-year-old completed the look with a pair of gloves.

Hathaway’s look was voted the best look of the night by several fashion publications.