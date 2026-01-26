2026 Oscar nominations: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo snubbed

'Wicked: For Good' received zero nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards, while Miley Cyrus was also left out of the 'Best Original Song' race.

The 2026 Oscar nominations are out, and several A-list stars and movies have been snubbed. Notably absent from the list of nominees are 'Wicked' co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. They were nominated for 'Best Actress' and Best Supporting Actress' at last year's ceremony, but lucked out this time. Erivo, who has won Grammy, Emmy and Tony awards, is just one Oscar away from earning EGOT status. Only 21 people, including Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Elton John, have won all four awards. Despite the American Film Institute (AFI) naming it as one of the top 10 films of 2025, 'Wicked: For Good' received zero nominations. "Wicked: For Good getting ZERO nominations at the Oscars is weird. Not even costume design? Production design? Visual effects? Song? And Ariana and Cynthia, you both deserve better," one 'Wicked fan wrote on X.

I think what really breaks my heart more about the total snub of wicked for good, is that we won't get to see the cast and crew reunited for one last hurrah for this beautiful movie. ari, cynthia, you made movie history and none award show will ever take that away from you 💚🩷 pic.twitter.com/kwDA01WNko — mabe ✨ (@ladywevenstar) January 22, 2026

Also snubbed was singer-actress Miley Cyrus. Her 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' song, 'Dream As One', was not among the five nominees in the 'Best Original Song' category The track, which Cyrus co-wrote with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, was nominated for a Golden Globe at the 2026 ceremony. 'Golden', a song recorded for Netflix's popular 'Kpop Demon Hunters' movie, is among this year's nominees. It has already won several trophies this awards season, and is on course for Oscar glory. Songwriting legend Diane Warren has received her 17th Oscar nomination. 'Dear Me' performed by Kesha is a song Warren wrote for her 'Relentless' documentary. It is nominated alongside 'I Lied to You' ('Sinners'), 'Sweet Dreams of Joy' ('Viva Verdi!') and 'Train Dreams' ('Train Dreams'). "Dear Me, when U were sitting alone in your room feeling like the world was against U could U ever imagine your grown up self would write you a song to tell U it's going to be alright, and it would be nominated for an Academy Award?!" she wrote on X. Warren has not won an Oscar in the category as yet. She did, however, receive an honorary award in 2022. 'Sinners', starring Michael B. Jordan, leads this year's nominations with a history-making 16. 'One Battle After Another', which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor, comes in second with 13 nominations. Check out the complete list of nominations on the Academy's website. The 98th Academy Awards will be announced live on Sunday, March 15.

Image credit: Instagram/@wickedmovie