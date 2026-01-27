2026 Grammy predictions: Who will win 'Best New Artist'?

Eight musicians, including Olivia Dean and Alex Warren, are vying for 'Best New Artist' at this year's Grammys.

Eight musicians, including Olivia Dean and Alex Warren, are vying for 'Best New Artist' at this year's Grammys.

The countdown to the 2026 Grammys has officially started. The world's biggest music stars will gather at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, this coming weekend to see who will win the industry's most coveted awards. 'Best New Artist' is one of the most-watched categories, as a win could result in a significant career boost for the winner. It is also one of the 'Big Four' awards of the night, alongside 'Album of the Year', 'Record of the Year', and 'Song of the Year'. 'Best New Artist' nominees at the 2026 Grammys This year's nominees have all achieved success in their respective genres, racking up millions of streams on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The nominees are Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, The Marais, Alex Warren and Lola Young.

Who will win 'Best New Artist'? The race for 'Best New Artist' is tight, but industry experts have their favourites. Olivia Dean and Leon Thomas appear to be at the top of just about every prediction list. In 2025, Dean made history when she became the first woman to have four songs feature in the top 10 of the UK's Official Singles Chart, including 'Man I Need', and 'So Easy (To Fall in Love)'. Both songs feature on her second studio album, 'The Art of Loving'. 'Man I Need' also reached the top 10 in South Africa, America, Australia, Belgium, Canada, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. Thomas is also a frontrunner after impressing music critics with his sophomore album 'Mutt'. Shatter the Standards described him as a "gifted songwriter" with "versatile talents". Another favourite for 'Best New Artist' is 25-year-old Alex Warren. He dominated the charts in 2025 with his smash hit, 'Ordinary'. The song featured on his debut album, 'You'll Be Alright, Kid'. However, 'Messy' hitmaker Lola Young could cause the biggest upset on the night. Most likely winner based on industry picks: Olivia Deam Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and sombr. Fan favourites: KATSEYE and Addision Rae Dark Horse: Lola Young and The Marias

'Best New Artist' on the ECR Top 40 with Styles

The musicians in the 'Best New Artist' category also enjoyed airplay on the ECR Top 40 with Styles. Here's a look at the artists who feature on the latest chart, which is currently being led by Tyla's 'Chanel': #6 KATSEYE - 'Gabriela'

#10 Olivia Dean - 'Man I Need'

#25 Olivia Dean - 'So Easy (To Fall in Love)'

#29 KATSEYE - 'Internet Girl'

All eight 'Best New Artist' nominees will be performing at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1. Kick off your Saturday with the ECR Top 40 hosted by Styles, every Saturday from 10am to 2pm, powered by Pick n Pay.

Image credit: YouTube/ COLORS