'100 Nights of Hero' - First look at Charli XCX as Rosa

Charli XCX is ready for her big screen debut. She will launch her acting career in 2025 with appearances in several movies.

One of the projects, '100 Nights of Hero', released a teaser trailer featuring the 'Guess' singer.

She plays a character named Rose. The film's world premiere will take place at the Venice International Film Festival in September.

"I’m in a film called '100 Nights of Hero'. This is the teaser <3. Very enchanted to be a part of this. Directed by Julia Jackman," Charli wrote on Instagram.

'100 Nights of Hero' is a historical film based on Isabel Greenberg's graphic novel.

"Hard to believe there will actually be a real film of 'The One Hundred Nights of Hero', coming out later this year... It feels like a fever dream, but I’m assured I didn’t imagine the whole thing," Greenberg said in May.

Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Maika Monroe, Amir El-Masry, Richard E. Grant and Felicity Jones are also part of the cast.

The film will hit cinemas on December 5.

"When a charming house guest (Galitzine) arrives at a remote castle, the delicate dynamic between a neglectful husband, his innocent bride Cherry (Monroe), and their devoted maid Hero (Corrin), is thrown into chaos," a synopsis on IMDb reads.