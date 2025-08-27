'100 Nights of Hero' - First look at Charli XCX as Rosa
Updated | By Music Reporter
The 'Brat' star appears in the new teaser for the historical fantasy film.
Charli XCX is ready for her big screen debut. She will launch her acting career in 2025 with appearances in several movies.
One of the projects, '100 Nights of Hero', released a teaser trailer featuring the 'Guess' singer.
She plays a character named Rose. The film's world premiere will take place at the Venice International Film Festival in September.
"I’m in a film called '100 Nights of Hero'. This is the teaser <3. Very enchanted to be a part of this. Directed by Julia Jackman," Charli wrote on Instagram.
'100 Nights of Hero' is a historical film based on Isabel Greenberg's graphic novel.
"Hard to believe there will actually be a real film of 'The One Hundred Nights of Hero', coming out later this year... It feels like a fever dream, but I’m assured I didn’t imagine the whole thing," Greenberg said in May.
Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Maika Monroe, Amir El-Masry, Richard E. Grant and Felicity Jones are also part of the cast.
The film will hit cinemas on December 5.
"When a charming house guest (Galitzine) arrives at a remote castle, the delicate dynamic between a neglectful husband, his innocent bride Cherry (Monroe), and their devoted maid Hero (Corrin), is thrown into chaos," a synopsis on IMDb reads.
That's not the only film Charli XCX has coming out in 2025.
'Erupcja' will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (Tiff) in September. 'Sacrifice' will also be screened at the festival.
She has at least two other films in the works.
Earlier this month, Charli XCX spoke to Variety about her acting career. She told the publication that she is enjoying her acting journey.
"I feel very, very inspired at the moment in that field, I feel unbelievably creative, and I only ever want to do things that inspire me and make me feel energised.”
The singer is serious about her acting career and is prepared to work hard to make it a success.
"I’m very interested in wherever possible of trying to grow things myself from the ground up. I’m sort of building things with my network of friends and directors that I admire and things like that.
"Whatever kind of creative project I’m working on, I always prefer when the initial spark is coming from like me and my fellow collaborators rather than sort of like outsourcing, you know what I mean? I try and go and find material myself, basically.”
