This week’s red flags: What’s draining South Africans’ wallets

1. If a caller knows a lot about your banking affairs, that is NOT proof that they are a legitimate bank employee

We really need to get people to understand this, because this false assumption is the main reason why people are falling victim to vishing.

That’s when a fraudster calls someone, pretends to be from their bank, and claims to need their help to stop a suspicious transaction. And then they trick them into giving them the PINs they need to get into their bank accounts.

The sad reality is all our financial info is available on the dark web because of a series of data breaches. But the fraudsters still need to call us to get those codes out of us.





2. Stranger’s R100 000 gift to scammed 91-year-old

This is a KZN-specific warning: Women fraudsters in fake bank uniforms are showing up unannounced at the homes and retirement complexes of elderly folk, telling them their accounts are compromised and tricking them into handing over their bank cards.

Two women recently convinced 91-year-old Sally, who lives in a Durban North retirement home, to surrender her cards and phone. They swapped the cards, cut up dummies in front of her, stole her SIM, and later drained more than R200 000 from her accounts.

There was a heartwarming sequel to this awful story - a businessman, touched by her story, has since deposited R100 000 into her account, on condition of anonymity.

“I don’t know her at all, but I wanted to show her that not all people are cruel,” he said.





3. Traffic officers - the long and short of their power over motorists

Traffic officers in South Africa are legally empowered to enforce road safety, issue fines,

and request to see a driver’s licence and vehicle documents.

But their authority has clear limits.

They can’t lawfully demand immediate payment of outstanding fines at a roadblock, seize a valid driver’s licence as leverage, or arrest a motorist solely for owing fines—unless supported by a valid court-issued warrant or other lawful basis.

Specialised Security Services (SSS) has highlighted these boundaries to ensure that motorists understand their rights, avoid coercion, and protect themselves from potential abuse or corruption during traffic enforcement operations.





4. You don’t need to pay extra for “package protection”

I was about to pay for an online order recently when I spotted a pre-selected extra - R89 for “Package Protection”. If I didn’t pay it, I’d have no recourse if my package was lost or stolen.

That’s legally invalid in South Africa.

CPA Section19(c) states: “Goods to be delivered remain at the supplier’s risk until the consumer has accepted delivery of them.”

The company’s response to my query about this was: “This is an added-value service offered by the logistics company. Purchasing this option will allow the logistics company to handle the package with more care during transport.

“If you don't purchase this, that's okay too.”

Yet another example of the term “value-add” actually meaning profit-add for companies.

We don’t need to pay extra for rights which the law gives us, free.





5. No, you can’t use something and then return it, expecting a full refund!

Sometimes people tell me that the new product they bought online was delivered to them with signs of pre-use.

And maybe that’s not always the retailer’s fault. George wrote to me to say he’d bought a manual espresso online from a major retailer, made himself a coffee and thought the process was too much of schlep so he cleaned the machine, repackaged it as best he could and sent it back during the sevend-day “cooling off” period.

He was most indignant when the retailer refused to take it back.

Well, duh! I asked him: “Would you like to pay full price for an appliance and then find out someone else had used it and then returned it? That does not tick the “resaleable condition” box.

“So how does anyone then know that what they are purchasing is for them?” he demanded to know.

By searching the internet, that’s how. There is product information, videos and customer reviews available.