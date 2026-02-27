Wendy Knowler’s consumer hacks that could save you thousands

1. A surefire way to increase your credit score

Maxing out your credit card monthly suggests that you’re over reliant on credit and that does your credit score no favours. Aim to use less than 50% of your limit—ideally under 40%.

For a R2,000 limit, keep spending below R1,000 (or R600) before paying off. This demonstrates discipline, boosts your credit utilisation ratio, and earns better interest rates from banks. If you have strong financial control and currently exceed 40%, request a higher limit then maintain low usage—it also impresses landlords and employers. Avoid this if discipline is shaky, as it risks maxing out and damaging your score.

2. Quirky household hacks with everyday ingredients

White vinegar: Removes limescale from kettles (boil 1:1 water-vinegar mix), kills bathroom mould, deodorises smelly dishcloths (soak overnight), and polishes chrome taps to a shine.

Baking soda: Scrubs burnt pots, freshens smelly fridges and shoes, unclogs slow drains (pour ½ cup + vinegar, wait, flush), and gently cleans stainless steel.

Lemon: Cuts through greasy stove tops, whitens cutting boards, removes rust stains, and freshens microwaves (heat a halved lemon in water).

Salt: Cleans cast-iron pans (no soap needed), removes red-wine stains from tablecloths, and sharpens blender blades when whizzed with water.

These pantry staples outperform many pricey, branded, expensively marketed cleaning products.

3. Learn to love a lay-by

You know how retailers start filling their windows and online listings with winter clothes right about now, when it’s still hot as hell?

It’s perfect for lay-by - a super consumer-friendly way to buy things if you can’t pay for them outright or your credit card is maxed out. Especially if you don’t need them immediately - a furniture upgrade, for example.

Or that expensive jacket or pair of boots that you won’t wear until winter.

You get to secure that item now at today's price, spread payments interest-free over weeks or months, and budget without credit checks, debt, or sneaky fees.

No interest means you pay exactly the marked price, building discipline and financial control. Best of all, you can cancel any time, and the company must refund you what you’ve paid up to that point, minus just one percent of the marked price. Win!

4. When buying an air fryer, consider this...

Capacity: If you are cooking for just two, save by buying a small capacity one and save on counter space

Style: Basket-style (compact, easy for basics) vs toaster oven-style (versatile for baking/roasting larger items).

Wattage and power: Higher (1400-1700W) for faster, even cooking and quick heat recovery.

Ease of cleaning: Dishwasher-safe parts, non-stick baskets, or smooth surfaces; avoid hard-to-clean mesh designs.

Also check out the noise level, viewing window, auto shut-off, multiple functions (dehydrate, rotisserie), and accessories.

5. No, the other motorist’s insurer will not pay for your tow

Amy wrote: “Someone hit into my car. I am trying to claim from their insurance as a third party. A towing guy that appeared [sic] on the scene kept pushing me to tow the vehicle. He made a few calls and said my insurer authorised the tow to panel beaters 5km away in Mt Edgecombe.

"Later, my insurance said no call was received, and no authorisation was given for the tow.

“They are now charging me R4500 to get the vehicle released,” she said.

PLEASE - if you have insurance on your car, claim on your own policy even if the accident was not your fault. Trust me on this: the other party’s insurance company will drag out the process for months, and then, unless your car was parked and unattended when the accident happened, you will be said to be partly to blame for not keeping a proper lookout and taking evasive action. That leaves you with a vastly reduced payout - not nearly enough to fix or replace your car.

And never let a tow truck operator control the process of authorising a tow for you. If your insurer later says it did not actually authorise a tow truck operator, you will be left to pay the towing bill, plus daily storage fees.