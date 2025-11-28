The everyday traps South Africans keep falling for and how to dodge them

1. The replacement battery is new. So why doesn’t it have a full warranty?

Garth wrote: “Last February, I bought a new car battery which had a two-year warranty. In late October, the battery developed a fault and it was replaced with a new one under warranty. But the new one’s warranty expires next February. Is this legal?”

Yes, it’s true that a product replaced under warranty inherits the balance of the faulty product’s warranty.

For the replacement to come with a full warranty would be “enriching” the consumer, according to legislators.

What you spent on the original battery bought you the right to defect-free use for the warranty period - in this case, 24 months - no more.

2. Buy concert tickets only from official ticketing agents

A lot of people buy event tickets from Viagogo by mistake - it’s the first site which pops up when you do an internet search, and by failing to check the URL, they assume they’re on the site of the official ticketing agents.

Secondary platforms connect unaffiliated sellers with no legitimacy guarantees, leaving buyers with those tickets barred from entry to the event, and in most cases, with no refunds.

So don’t gamble on resale sites; secure genuine access and peace of mind through authorised channels only.

3. The spirits are less boozy these days

Paul was not at all pleased to discover that his favourite tipple - Captain Morgan Rum - now has a lower alcohol content - the previous 43% alcohol is now 40%.

The same applies to Gordon’s Dry Gin and Smirnoff vodka, all made by global company Diageo.

The change was forced on the company by an amendment to South African legislation to align the alcohol content with the global norm.

Diageo said the three percentage-point reduction in alcohol by volume does not affect the taste or any other characteristics of the products.

4. Before you allow a tow truck operator to hook up your car, make sure you have recorded evidence of these two things:

If you are insured, you must confirm with your insurer that a tow truck operator is on their approved list. Make that call yourself on your phone - do not let the driver make it for you. The address to which your car is to be towed. Don’t let them get away with writing “Yard” on the form - it means nothing. This is especially important if you are not insured.

Some tow companies will pretty much hijack your car, take it to an unknown address and then charge R950 a day in storage, meaning by the time you track down your car, you owe well over R10 000.

5. Keen on a used car? Do this quick, cheap check before anything else…

Don’t make the mistake of blindly trusting the information in a motor dealer’s listings.

High-mileage or accident-damaged vehicles are often patched up and have their mileage reversed before being sold without disclosure.

Always verify the VIN (17-digit chassis number) through services such as FirstCheck.

You go to its site, key in the car’s VIN, supply the stated mileage, pay R149, and you’ll get:

- Live market value and trends

- Recorded accident claims

- Police or finance interest

- Microdot fitment

- Full manufacturer specs

If all checks out, you can proceed to a professional mechanical assessment, test driving the car, etc.