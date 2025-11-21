Think you know your rights? These everyday traps prove otherwise

1. Buying a bakkie? If you get a special price, check that it’s a 4x4 and not a 4x2

Anthony wrote: “I bought a bakkie from a major KZN dealership. I clearly told them that I was looking for a Toyota Legend 55 4x4, and I sourced insurance cover for a 4x4.

“Today I discovered that they have sold me a Legend 55 4x2. At the time of the sale transaction, they said that the bakkie was on special. Now they are saying that it was agreed that I must take a 4x2 to reduce my instalment. I do not want to go ahead with this transaction. What are my rights?”

Proving verbal agreements is challenging, if not impossible, which is why it’s important to record everything in writing. Luckily, in this case, the dealership supplied the 4x4 at the agreed price without me having to get involved.

But this is not an unusual scenario, so check spec levels thoroughly before committing.

2. Tell ChatGPT you don’t always have to be right

People are using ChatGPT and Grok for all sorts of things, including formulating arguments in correspondence with companies, Ombud’s offices and regulators.

Some of those organisations are complaining that in many cases, arguments are nonsensical or based on inappropriate case law.

Alex Friedman posted some helpful advice on X: “Go to your settings and tell it, 'You are an expert who double checks things, you are sceptical, and you do research. I am not always right. Neither are you, but we both strive for accuracy.”

“That’s the only way I’ve gotten it to tell me I’m wrong, lol,” she said. Love it!

3. About car tracking contracts - you are still liable to pay, even if you sell your car

Someone posted this on X recently: “My car tracking company’s cancellation policy is straight up extortion. Sell your vehicle, you will still have to pay for the tracking services for the remainder of the contract or pay a cancellation fee of R3K. Does that make any sense?”

Many people have the same reaction.

The Consumer Protection Act allows for this. The same applies to any fixed-term contract, including cellphones.

You are paying off the tracking device or phone over the course of the contract. If you lose your phone or sell your car, you are still liable to pay the subscription fee until the end of the contract or pay an early cancellation penalty.

But if you pay for the tracking device upfront, you can cancel with just a month’s notice, and you won’t be paying any interest on the device either.

4. Wanting to take out a gym contract? Tread(mill) very carefully…

The number one thing to bear in mind is that what the salesperson tells you and what is written in the contract you’ll be asked to sign may not be the same thing.

So:

Read all the small print. Trust no information but what’s in writing.

Make sure you have your own proof of what was disclosed and what you agreed to.

If you aren’t given your own copy in a face-to-face situation, take a pic of what you signed with your phone.

And before that, make your own recording of the sales pitch – make your cellphone spend work for you!

5. No, you can’t use it and then send it back for a refund

George wrote: “I recently bought a manual espresso machine online. I made one coffee with it, and realised that I preferred an easier and quicker way of making coffee. So I cleaned it, repackaged it as best I could, and sent it back in perfect condition. But they are refusing to refund or even credit me.”

I told him: “While you did have the benefit of a seven-day cooling-off period with that online purchase, items must be in a resaleable condition. No retailer will take back used goods.”

I doubt George would be happy to pay for a new appliance that someone had used once, cleaned and sent back. Fair is fair!