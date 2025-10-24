Outsmart sneaky costs and protect your cash

1. Don’t buy and put away

Last April Thabo bought a pair of sneakers at a store in an upmarket mall without trying them on. First mistake. He only tried them on recently, and discovered they’re too small for him.

The store refused to exchange them, so he asked for my help.

I explained to him that even when the shoes were new, he had no legal right to return them at all.

We are only legally entitled to a refund or exchange if the product we’ve bought becomes defective within six months of purchase.

Many stores will take back “change-of-heart” purchases as well, as a customer service, but usually they give a credit or do a replacement, rather than a refund. And usually only within a month of purchase.

2. A R150 check can save you from making a very expensive mistake

When buying a used car, don’t trust dealership listings blindly - verify the vehicle’s history to avoid costly surprises.

Two critical checks can save you from a lemon: confirming that the mileage is legitimate and ensure the car hasn’t been patched up after a major accident.

How? By tapping the car’s VIN into FirstCheck’s website and paying R149. Within a couple of minutes up pops live market values, damage claims, police records, finance status, microdot verification, and detailed specs.

No brainer. firstcheck.co.za

3. Your right to privacy at the pharmacy

Did you know all registered South African pharmacists are legally required to provide a private room for dispensing meds?

This ensures sensitive discussions remain confidential. Whether you need the morning-after pill or asking for your anti-depressant or anxiety medication, you can request a private area, says Vincent Tlala, Registrar/CEO of the South African Pharmacy Council.

The fear of being overheard by neighbours or acquaintances should not stop you from getting help. Simply ask, “Can I be seen in a private area?”

Many pharmacies offer one or more private rooms. Exercise your right to privacy and comfort when discussing personal health needs.

4. Battling to pay your home loan instalment? Take action before you default

Struggling to pay your home loan payments?

The best advice is to negotiate with your bank BEFORE you miss a payment. In those talks, avoid over-promising by saying what you think they want to hear and stick to the agreed terms. If you’re in arrears, pay what you can immediately to open the negotiations.

If your financial situation doesn’t improve, let go of your unreasonable hope and list your property for sale proactively. Selling before repossession avoids extra legal costs and gets you more for the property.

5. Which fuel rewards programme give you best bang for your buck?

South African banks offer significant fuel rewards, and many motorists depend on them. MyBroadband did some deep diving to figure out which ones offer the best benefits.

Turns out Standard Bank offers the highest potential reward — up to R10 per litre bought — for customers on UCount Tier 5 who use their credit cards to fill up at Astron Energy or Caltex fuel stations.

FNB’s Premier and Private account holders can earn up to R8 per litre at Engen with eBucks. Additional rewards apply for Wesbank loans or FNB Insurance. FNB Aspire customers earn 60c to R1.20 per litre.