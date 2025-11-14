The hidden costs you didn’t see coming

Don’t put off getting medical aid until you’re older than 35

Joining a medical scheme early in life is crucial to avoid lifelong late joiner penalties (LJPs) under the Medical Schemes Act.

If you're over 35 and weren't a member (or dependent) of a registered South African scheme before April 1, 2001—without gaps of more than three months—you're what’s referred to as a "late joiner."

Schemes apply a penalty of 5%-75% on your monthly risk contributions (not savings), based on how many uncovered years you had over the age of 35 to make up for the fact that you or your parents didn’t contribute to the fund in your younger, healthier years.

For example, 11 uncovered years means 25% extra—permanently. Medical insurance or belonging to a medical scheme overseas does not count.

Brokers are obliged to do more than forward emails from insurers

A recent FAIS Ombud case reveals why you must check every insurance renewal letter really carefully.

A man's claim for a stolen SUV was rejected because he didn't install a tracking device, as required by his updated policy.

(His original policy did not require him to have a tracking device fitted.)

The Ombud ruled that the broker was at fault for merely forwarding the insurer’s email without pointing out the key new requirement, but the client was also wrong for not reading that email, assuming that it hadn’t changed.

The broker agreed to pay half of his client’s loss.

The lesson? Don’t assume your policy will stay the same. Read all renewal documents carefully and ask your insurer directly about new conditions. That tracker could save your claim, and a simple phone call could save you a fortune.

Brazen bank employee impersonators target the elderly in their homes

Fraudsters are targeting elderly people in their homes and retirement complexes by posing as bank employees.

In a particularly horrific Durban case, 91-year-old wheelchair-bound “Sally” had more than R200,000 whipped from her bank accounts by two women posing as bank employees, dressed in “uniform”. They also left her about R25 000 in credit.

How? They asked for her bank cards, saying they were compromised and she needed new ones, and swapped her SIM for another, meaning they could get her OTPs. Then they went on a spending spree.

It’s a brazen in-person version of vishing - voice phishing over the phone. Please spread the word and protect our elderly.

How much is too little fish in the can?

If you’ve spotted any of those social media posts about tins of pilchards containing far less fish than usual, here’s what you need to know.

According to SA’s labelling laws for pilchards in vertical cans, “no individual drained mass shall be less than 65% of the declared nett mass of product…”

65% of 400g is 260g. So, without the sauce, the pilchard content must be at least 260g.

If it’s not, lodge a complaint with the company concerned. Usually, a line fill error is to blame. The production line goes by can weight - if some fish misses the tin, then the sauce makes up the weight.

Travel insurance: make sure that if your elderly parents die while you’re away, your cancellation costs are covered

When traveling overseas without your elderly parents, scrutinise your travel insurance policy to ensure curtailment exclusions don’t apply to them. Some policies deny flight and accommodation cancellation claims if a non-traveling relative over 70 dies from cardiovascular issues and the traveller has to cancel the trip and fly home.

If you are under 70, find one that only applies the exclusion for “trip cut short due to health reasons” to you - and not your parents.

Read every page of the policy document and question brokers on relative-specific limits.