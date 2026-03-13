Don't fall for these scams and traps

1. Beware the Woolies Meat Box Scam

Don’t fall for those "too good to be true" Woolworths meat box deals doing the rounds on Facebook. They use doctored imagery and fake comments to lure you into a survey that eventually asks for your bank details. No products are ever delivered. If you see a deal that looks like a steal, check the official Woolworths Facebook page first. If the account was created a week ago, it’s a scam.

2. Insurance: The "One Wrong Detail" Trap

When applying for insurance – car insurance, for example, being "mostly" honest isn't enough. One tiny, incorrect detail—like who the regular driver is or where the car is parked at night—can give an insurer the legal right to reject your claim entirely.

They don't just "pro-rata" the payout; they void it entirely. So double-check your policy schedule today and pay special attention to what the answers you gave the to insurance history questions.

Make sure every single fact matches your current reality, or you’re essentially paying for "coverage" that doesn't exist. Top tip: the regular driver is the person who drives the car the most – if the named person is not actually the regular driver your claim will be rejected.

3. The Search Engine Imposter Trick

When searching for a brand’s website, don't just click the first link. Companies often buy Google search terms so that they appear at the top of search results. That’s what happened to a Durban North florist this Valentine’s Day – some of her customers were directed to Netflorist’s site and they didn’t realise it. Netflorist has apologised and refined its search words.

Again, always look for the official URL or the "Sponsored" tag to ensure you're dealing with the company of your choice.

4. Rental Agents’ Admin Fees

If you’re renting a home, watch out for agents tacking on extra "admin" or "renewal" fees. While a reasonable fee for credit checks is allowed, some agents are charging hundreds for simply hitting "print" on a standard contract. You are entitled to an itemised breakdown of what that "admin" actually entails. If they can’t justify it with actual work done, push back. The law is about "reasonable" costs, not "passive income" for the agency.

5. Romance Scammers Play a Long Game

The romance scams that peak in mid-February often have a "long tail." Scammers don't just disappear; they pivot. If someone you met online suddenly needs "urgent help" with a customs fee for a gift or a "medical emergency," it’s a red flag. Never send money to someone you haven't met in person. Once that cash leaves your account via an instant transfer it is gone forever.