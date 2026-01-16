Consumer traps you should know about

1. Don’t be bullied into buying an after-market warranty

Shortly before Christmas, news broke of a settlement agreement between the National Consumer Commission and SA’s largest used-car dealership, WeBuyCars (WBC), in terms of which WBC would work with the Commission to adapt some of their contract terms and conditions to comply with the Consumer Protection Act.

One of those problematic terms forces customers, buying out-of-manufacturer’s warranty and financing the car, to buy an extended mechanical warranty, “which will be used in the event of a failure or defect occurring in the vehicle”.

I know of other used car dealerships which do the same. It’s not okay. Because for the first six months after purchase, the CPA gives all goods bought, new and used, a six-month warranty, meaning any defect which emerges in that time must be fixed or replaced by the dealership.

2. The Tiger Brands product issue which was kept under wraps

Albany wraps, made by Tiger Brands, were recently re-packaged in a re-sealable pack, which promised an improved user experience. However, a glitch in the product of a batch made over five weeks led to wraps in that new pack sticking together, causing many buyers to rip them apart in trying to separate them.

Tiger Brands quietly withdrew remaining stock from sale and didn’t issue any public acknowledgement of the issue, but did admit when I raised the subject that there had been an issue and agreed to refund those who lodged complaints.

To get yours, contact Tiger Brands’ consumer careline on 0860 100 891 or email [email protected].

3. Don’t pay extra for paying by card

I have been getting a rash of complaints about retailers charging customers extra 5%, for example, if they choose to pay for their purchases with a debit or credit card.

Those retailers are not only in breach of the Consumer Protection Act by increasing the marked price, but also the Merchant’s Agreement, which they signed with the bank which supplied their point-of-sale machine. You can report the business to the Consumer Goods & Services Ombud and copy me so I can challenge the retailer.

4. Freeway signs that could save your life

You may have seen them on our major roads, but not paid them any attention. If so, today you get to know what they mean.

They are small square reflective signs with a bunch of numbers and letters in two rows. So, for example, a sign stating N14 -6, and under that, 6.22 E.

With this information, you’ll easily be able to tell emergency services exactly where an incident has taken place. So, the N14 is the freeway, the number 6 indicates the section of that freeway, 6, 22 is the number of kilometres into that section you are, and E means you’re travelling East.

5. The Sunlight green bar about turn

Unilever recently reformulated South Africa's iconic Sunlight "green bar" soap, adding "micro granules" for better cleaning. The result? Ugly white residue, cracking, and furious consumers. TikTok erupted with complaints such as "Green bar, you are doing us dirty!”

The backlash was so intense that Unilever scrapped the new version and reverted to the beloved original formula—just like they did 20 years ago with the leaky upside-down dishwashing liquid bottle.

The lesson: When companies take a perfectly good, much-loved product, and mess it up, based on "research," speak up loudly on social media. Your collective feedback can force them to bring back what you love.