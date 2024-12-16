About that “fake barcode” story. It’s fake…

Messages have been circulating claiming that any product sold in South Africa without a barcode starting with "600" is fake or illegal. Totally false - products made or packaged in South Africa do have barcodes starting with "600" thanks to GS1 South Africa. But products from other countries have different barcode numbers, and they are genuine products, legitimately imported. So just because a barcode doesn’t start with "600", doesn’t mean the product is fake or illegal.





2. Car Rentals - check under the car and the roof before driving off

Before you drive off in a rental car, ask to see the company’s snag checklist, and then inspect the car yourself to make sure that every little scrape or scratch is noted there, otherwise, you will later be made to pay for it. Also, open a door and hop up on the sill to check the roof for hail or other damage. If you’re able to, have a brief look at the undercarriage too. Trust me - people have been charged for undercarriage damage they didn’t cause and didn’t know was there because of a lack of proof.

3. Don’t go looking for weight loss products in all the wrong places

GLP-1s are medications formulated to treat type 2 diabetes by managing blood sugar levels. They’re also effective for weight loss. Ozempic is registered in South Africa for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes, but it’s NOT registered here for weight management. The same goes for Mounjaro (tirzepatide) but it has not yet been imported into South Africa via manufacturer Eli Lilly’s distribution channels. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority recently warned about the health risks posed by “the proliferation of falsified, compounded and substandard GLP-1-containing products” being flogged on websites, social media platforms “and other informal channels”. Some online sites charge thousands for these drugs and then don’t deliver them. Beware!

4. Activate your maternity benefits immediately

Pregnant couples: inform your medical scheme the moment you find out you are pregnant so that your benefits kick in and cover all your tests and consultations. A Discovery member recently told me how she and her husband had waited until their 12-week scan to announce the pregnancy, to their loved ones and friends as well as to the medical scheme. Discovery refused to pay for that scan and other tests because they took place before - a day before - the woman activated her maternity benefits. So, notify your medical scheme the moment your pregnancy is confirmed in order to benefit from full coverage.

5. Beware the debt counselling con

This is a horrendous scam, and the regulators are doing little to stop it. Debt counselling firms’ call centre agents call people and spin a story about how their car, home and other instalments are too high and they will get them reduced dramatically. Then they send a form, ask that they sign it. They later discover they are signed up for debt counselling, meaning they have lost control of their accounts and their ability to get new credit. Just say no - it’s a con!