Sabrina Carpenter releases music video with Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is the perfect accomplice in Sabrina Carpenter's new music video.

Carpenter teamed up with the "Queen of Country" for a remix of her Grammy-nominated single, 'Please Please Please'.

The remix features on the deluxe edition of the 25-year-old's 'Short n' Sweet' album, which was released on Valentine's Day.

Carpenter can't believe her childhood dreams are coming true with one of her favourite singers.

"Dolly and me singing in a pickup truck!!!!!! I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me," she captioned a clip of the new 'Please Please Please' music video.

Parton also shared a clip on her Instagram page.

"Turns out, two things can be short and sweet 😉 Listen to 'Please Please Please (feat. Dolly Parton)' @sabrinacarpenter," the 'Jolene' hitmaker wrote.

In the black-and-white music video, the singers are seen driving in a pickup truck. They seem to be on a trip to Nowhere Land, but it is soon revealed that they are two short and (not so) sweet girls on a mission.

The police are hot on their heels because they have a man tied up in the back of the truck with a shovel. Her real-life boyfriend, Irish actor Barry Keoghan, appeared in the original music video.

However, the pair have since broken up, and Carpenter clearly wants every part of that relationship to be dead and buried for good.

As one YouTube user noted: "Barry was the only man to ever survive a Sabrina video so she had to come back and make things right."

The 'Espresso' singer's fans also love Parton's role in the video.

"Dolly Parton is giving 'supportive granny helping you bury your ex' and I’m so here for it."

Watch the new music video for 'Please Please Please' below.