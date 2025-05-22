Charli XCX says her 'next record will probably be a flop'

Charli XCX says you "can never really do the same thing twice," which is why she doesn't think her next album will match the success of 'Brat'.

The British singer's 'Brat' album produced hits such as 'Von Dutch', '360' and the TikTok favourite 'Apple'.

Some of her famous friends also hopped on remixes of other songs from the album. Billie Eilish was featured on the 'Guess' remix, Lorde was featured on 'Girl, So Confusing', and Troye Sivan was featured on 'Talk Talk'.

Music critics praised 'Brat' with Variety calling it a "masterful album".

It was nominated for eight awards at the 2025 Grammys, including 'Album of the Year, ' which went to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter.'

Despite the album's critical acclaim, Charli XCX tells Culted she isn't too concerned about replicating its success.

"I don’t really feel the pressure to create another record like Brat because when I was making it, even though I really believed in it and totally knew what I wanted to do with it, I had no idea how it would be received," she said.

"I was really doing it for myself and marketing it in the way I wanted to for myself, but I had no clue that people would kind of connect to it in the way that they did."

Charli is taking the same approach with her next album, saying she doesn't care if it is seen as a hit or not.

"I feel that you can never really do the same thing twice and my next record will probably be a flop which I’m down for to be honest."