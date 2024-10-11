Camila Cabello shares Vevo live performance of 'Godspeed'

Camila Cabello has teamed up with Vevo Studios for a live performance of her song, 'Godspeed'.

Vevo’s Official Live Performances series features curated live performances from some of the world's biggest music stars.

Camila sits in a bedroom while singing the song's sad lyrics."Only @Camila_Cabello could make singing a ballad in a crowded bed look so effortless," Vevo wrote on Instagram.

Camila revealed in September that 'Godspeed' was one of the first songs she wrote for her latest album, 'C, XOXO'. It features on the Magic City Edition of the album.

"At first, "GODSPEED" was kind of about this relationship I was in. I wrote the second verse and more recently it ended up being this larger song about letting go of suffering and toxic relationships and people in your life. It's about protecting yourself," she told the Recording Academy.

Camila says the song means a lot to her, especially when she is going through a hard time.

"We debated on the outro for such a long time because I was so passionate about it but others weren't. The lyrics, 'I let you go and I feel more like me/ I wish you well but far away from me' sums it up. I wish you well but far away from me because you caused me damage and I'm not putting up with it anymore. It's this build-up of feeling hurt and anger that has come from protecting yourself."