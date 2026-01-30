Table for one: How to plan the perfect solo date
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Why wait for friends or a love interest to invite you out for dinner when you can go on a solo date?
All the single ladies put your hands up.
Many people think dates are for special occasions, such as lunch with friends and family or dinner with someone you want to pursue a relationship with.
But what happens when your friends are unavailable or you are single and not ready to mingle? You go on a solo date.
The world doesn't stop just because there is no one around to have fun with.
Solo dates meaning
Healthline describes solo/self-dates as "just doing something by yourself, even if you have a partner. It can be doing an activity you enjoy that your friends or partner do not, or just spending some time by yourself".
Who are solo dates perfect for?
Solo dates aren't just for women. Men can also enjoy them, but women typically appreciate the idea more. Solo dates are also good for introverts who struggle to make new friends or independent women who don't have the desire or time to date.
However, it does matter if you are a shy girlie or the life of the party, solo dates are a great way to reconnect with yourself and just enjoy your own company for a change.
Get dressed for the occasion
You can wear whatever you want on your solo date, but dressing for the occasion is much more fun. Put on some makeup, get your hair done, and wear a pretty dress. When you look good, you feel good. It will also boost your confidence, which is especially great if you feel awkward about going out alone.
Start with something familiar
Try something familiar if going on a solo date makes you feel silly. Go for dinner at your favourite restaurant or visit a place you would usually go with other people and experience it alone. Being somewhere familiar makes you feel less anxious.
Tight budget? No problem
Don't wait until you have money to go on a solo date. You can pack food you already have in your kitchen and head to the beach or a park for a picnic. Take a book along to catch up on some reading, or sit back and relax while listening to music on your headphones.
You can also plan a solo date at home. Treat yourself to a spa night, cook a three-course dinner, or plan a sip-and-paint activity in your living room.
Solo date ideas
Countless activities make for fun solo dates. Here are a few in and around Durban to get you started.
- Fall down the rabbit hole at Hatter's Tea Garden
- Experience authentic Asian cuisine at Nine Sky in Gateway
- Want coffee? Try Noble Coffee in Durban North
- A great dam day exploring Midmar
- 3 reasons why you need to go on an ocean safari
- Chasing waterfalls: 3 scenic spots in KZN
Try to go on a solo date at least once a month. Think of it as self-care.
Discover yourself and the world around you!
Main image credit: iStock
