Table for one: How to plan the perfect solo date

All the single ladies put your hands up.

Many people think dates are for special occasions, such as lunch with friends and family or dinner with someone you want to pursue a relationship with.

But what happens when your friends are unavailable or you are single and not ready to mingle? You go on a solo date.

The world doesn't stop just because there is no one around to have fun with.

Solo dates meaning

Healthline describes solo/self-dates as "just doing something by yourself, even if you have a partner. It can be doing an activity you enjoy that your friends or partner do not, or just spending some time by yourself".

Who are solo dates perfect for?

Solo dates aren't just for women. Men can also enjoy them, but women typically appreciate the idea more. Solo dates are also good for introverts who struggle to make new friends or independent women who don't have the desire or time to date.

However, it does matter if you are a shy girlie or the life of the party, solo dates are a great way to reconnect with yourself and just enjoy your own company for a change.