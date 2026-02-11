How Durban slowly wins visitors over

Durban may not sweep you off your feet on day one, but give it time, and it has a way of winning your heart for good.

Some cities win you over immediately, while others, like Durban, ask you to stay a little longer. Like a slow burn, the city gently draws you in, revealing itself through layers of rich culture, cuisine and, of course, the warm beaches that make leaving feel impossible. A recent East Coast Radio website poll revealed that 56% of respondents say Durban’s warm weather and beautiful beaches are the first things that make them fall in love with the city, followed by the friendly people and the relaxed lifestyle (17%). For those who aren’t from Durban, the slow pace can feel like a shock to the system. However, with time, the slower pace starts to make sense. You begin to breathe a little deeper, stress melts away, and suddenly the idea of slowing down feels like an adjustment.



90 days to fall in love with Durban Those who stay beyond the honeymoon phase often discover something deeper. This was the case for 22-year-old Zam Semuyaba, who traded Johannesburg’s endless hustle for Durban’s slower pace. “Durban gets extremely hot, but what I love most is the warmth of the people. People are open, kind, and willing to talk. Combined with the warm weather and coastal lifestyle, it makes everyday life feel lighter,” says Zam. What started with a career shift soon felt like home for the young Pretoria-born marketing manager, as she settled in and slowly found a sense of purpose and community. While finding her feet in a new job and a new city, Zam started her '90 Days to Fall in Love with Durban' series on her social media page @life_with_zammy. The series documents her journey as a solo traveller while also discovering Durban and what it has to offer. “I chose 90 days intentionally. When you start a new job, you usually have a three-month probation period to prove yourself, learn, and adjust. I applied the same mindset... I gave myself exactly three months to settle in, meet new people, explore new places, and push myself out of my comfort zone. I also wanted those 90 days to give me real reasons to decide whether Durban was a place I could call home long term,” she says.



She admits that loneliness crept in at times, but now, having just passed the four-month mark, Zam says it was Durban’s strong sense of community that ultimately made it easy for her to call it home.

“I have met people and had conversations that made this city start to feel like home,” she says.

“It has not been easy. Loneliness hit hard, and making friends as an adult is not simple. Recently, I decided to start attending a local church and getting involved, and that sense of community has made a big difference. One of the things that stood out most, she adds, is how deeply family-oriented the city is. "The first thing that shocked me was how slow life feels here in the best way. People are genuinely friendlier and more present. I also noticed how family-oriented Durban is. I saw this most during my walks along the beach, watching families, couples, and even solo people just existing without rushing. It felt softer than what I was used to," she says.

