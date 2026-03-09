Inside Durban's luxury celebrity homes

From a home so beautiful it needed a name to a mega-mansion featuring two houses in one, these celebrity properties belong on your Pinterest board.

Durban's warm climate, seaside views and competitive property prices make it one of the most ideal places to buy or build a mansion. While many celebrities flock to Johannesburg and Cape Town, Durban is the place to be if you want to get bang for your buck. Here's a look at some of Durban's luxury celebrity homes.

Jojo Robinson

Reality star JoJo Robinson and her husband, businessman Calven Robinson, spent years working on their home renovations. Their mansion is so posh that it featured in an issue of SA Home Owner magazine. "A vision became reality, years of hard work, and she's done. We call her 'Sunbird'. A home so beautiful she needed a name," JoJo wrote in 2025. "There's something so magical about this property. The energy just walking around in every room in this home is so filled with love and light. We've owned this beauty for over 6 years this month and it's taken years to extend and add on and getting her to the point of completion." With the help of Ballito-based interior designers, POP Design Studio, the millionaire couple created their dream home. "They have designed nearly every room in this home." JoJo's 'Sunbird' features a heated indoor pool, gym, cinema room, boxing studio, spa and art room. "Whenever anyone asks where certain pieces in the home are from, I can't answer because every piece was custom-made and designed by the team for our Sunbird."



Sorisha Naidoo

Media personality and businesswoman lives in an Umhlanga mansion with her billionaire husband, Vivian Reddy, and their two children. Sorisha has shared glimpses inside her luxurious home, including on the reality show, 'Real Housewives of Durban'. The home features a walk-in closet filled to the brim with designer items, marble floors, and extravagant chandeliers. The designer items are not limited to luxury bags and clothes. The Naidoo-Reddy household also has a Versace dining room table, which will set you back over R50,000 for a used one!

Sorisha also invited 'Top Billing' into her 'humble abode' over a decade ago to take a peek inside her glorious mansion.

Shauwn Mkhize

Shauwn Mkhize's mega La Lucia mansion has been at the centre of controversy over the years, but there is no denying that you can't help but stop and stare in awe at the two-in-one home. She bought her neighbour's house and extended her existing mansion. The house, which is guarded by security, reportedly has eight bedrooms. It also has a spa, indoor pool, recording studio, movie theatre, a lift, and a tennis court. In 2025, designer clothes and furniture went under the hammer. The goods, which included items from Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci and Burberry, were confiscated during a SARS raid. Some of her luxury cars, including a rare 2022 Mercedes-Benz S680 Maybach Edition 100, were also auctioned. It's unclear if the controversial businesswoman still lives in the home.

If you want a peek at how big her mansion is, take a look at her bedroom, which is basically the size of an apartment.

Nonku Williams

Another 'Real Housewives of Durban' star also makes the list. Nonku Williams says she is just a Barbie girl in a dream house. The home features an open-plan kitchen, swimming pool, floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace. "My happy place, where love and warmth fill the air," she said about her home.

Somizi

South African media personality Somizi owns several properties, including a home in Zimbali Coastal Resort & Estate. The former 'Idols SA' judge is based in Johannesburg, but spends holidays in Durban. His balcony overlooks multiple trees, which he calls his very own Amazon Forest. "God's window... I'm not leaving home today," Somizi said about his balcony view. According to The South African, the mansion is worth a whopping R20-million.