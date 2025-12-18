How to make citrus-themed table centrepieces
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
Decorate your dining tables with a summer centrepiece this holiday season.
Decorate your dining tables with a summer centrepiece this holiday season.
Take your dining table from drab to fab this December with these artful table centrepieces.
You don't need a fancy Martha Stewart-approved centrepiece to make your table look good. All you need is oranges, flowers and some creativity.
Food Blogger Landi Govender is in her "tablescape era" and recently made two table centrepieces that would be perfect for a Christmas lunch table or a summer party.
Her festive citrus centrepiece is easy to make, making it the perfect holiday project for children who are eager to help with the decorating.
You also won't need to break the bank with expensive flowers, which is a win if you are on a budget. Oranges are the focal point of this simple but stunning centrepiece.
Here's what you will need:
- Oranges
- Cherries
- Rosemary
- Styrofoam cone
- Skewers
- Ribbon
Govender's summery lemon centrepiece is perfect for just about every occasion this festive season.
"Lemons skewered into floral foam, tucked between greenery, baby’s breath, and the sweetest pink and white blooms. My last shoot of the year, so naturally I did the most," she said.
This centrepiece will wow your guests during the holidays.
Here's what you will need:
- Lemons
- Babay's breath
- Pink and white blooms
- Greenery of your choice
- Floral foam blocks
- Skewers
Watch Govender's video below to see how this centrepiece was put together.
Visit The Tocka Blog for more fun ideas and recipes.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: The Tocka Blog/Landi Govender
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
Durban set to gain direct flight route to Réunion Island
A new direct air link will soon connect Durban to Réunion Island, openin...Stacey & J Sbu 18 hours ago
-
When driving between Durban and JHB which rest stop do you prefer?
Are you a Montrose or Bergview rest stop person?Danny Guselli 20 hours ago