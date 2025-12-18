How to make citrus-themed table centrepieces

Take your dining table from drab to fab this December with these artful table centrepieces.

You don't need a fancy Martha Stewart-approved centrepiece to make your table look good. All you need is oranges, flowers and some creativity.

Food Blogger Landi Govender is in her "tablescape era" and recently made two table centrepieces that would be perfect for a Christmas lunch table or a summer party.

Her festive citrus centrepiece is easy to make, making it the perfect holiday project for children who are eager to help with the decorating.

You also won't need to break the bank with expensive flowers, which is a win if you are on a budget. Oranges are the focal point of this simple but stunning centrepiece.

Here's what you will need: