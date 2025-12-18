 How to make citrus-themed table centrepieces
How to make citrus-themed table centrepieces

Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter

Decorate your dining tables with a summer centrepiece this holiday season. 

Table centrepiece decorated with lemons and baby's breath
Table centrepiece/ The Tocka Blog (Landi Govender)

Take your dining table from drab to fab this December with these artful table centrepieces.

You don't need a fancy Martha Stewart-approved centrepiece to make your table look good. All you need is oranges, flowers and some creativity. 

Food Blogger Landi Govender is in her "tablescape era" and recently made two table centrepieces that would be perfect for a Christmas lunch table or a summer party. 

Her festive citrus centrepiece is easy to make, making it the perfect holiday project for children who are eager to help with the decorating. 

You also won't need to break the bank with expensive flowers, which is a win if you are on a budget. Oranges are the focal point of this simple but stunning centrepiece. 

Here's what you will need: 

  • Oranges
  • Cherries
  • Rosemary
  • Styrofoam cone
  • Skewers 
  • Ribbon 

Govender's summery lemon centrepiece is perfect for just about every occasion this festive season. 

"Lemons skewered into floral foam, tucked between greenery, baby’s breath, and the sweetest pink and white blooms. My last shoot of the year, so naturally I did the most," she said. 

This centrepiece will wow your guests during the holidays. 

Here's what you will need: 

  • Lemons
  • Babay's breath
  • Pink and white blooms
  • Greenery of your choice 
  • Floral foam blocks
  • Skewers

Watch Govender's video below to see how this centrepiece was put together. 

Visit The Tocka Blog for more fun ideas and recipes. 

Image credit: The Tocka Blog/Landi Govender

