 Emergency numbers every KZN resident should save
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Emergency numbers every KZN resident should save

Updated | By Tamlyn Canham

Keep these numbers on your fridge for easy access in case of an emergency. 

Senior woman dials emergency number on phone
File photo: iStock

Disasters can occur at any time, but you would be surprised by how many people don't know what to do or who to call in an emergency.

KwaZulu-Natal is prone to natural disasters, such as floods and severe storms. Recent floods in KZN destroyed crops and damaged homes, leaving scores of people destitute. 

Quick action can be the difference between life and death, which is why it is important to familiarise yourself with emergency numbers for your area. 

It is also essential that you educate every member of your family or household, including children, on what steps to take. 

Some ways you can prepare the younger members of the family include: 

1. Teaching them the importance of remaining calm and doing their best to assess the situation to determine what help is needed.

2. Practice how to make an emergency call, and what important information to include, such as address/location.

3. Make sure they know how to use every device in the home that can make emergency calls (landline, smartphone, iPad).

4. Encourage them not to be afraid to ask for help when they are in danger. 

READ: The restaurant rule that's improving children's confidence

Adults and children should memorise key emergency numbers. Experts say children as young as four can be taught to make an emergency call, especially if you practice with them. Role-playing is also a good way to prepare them. It could also help them be more confident when they are faced with a real emergency.  

Here's a look at some of the key emergency numbers every KZN resident should save on their phone and/or keep on their fridge for easy access.  

Easy to Remember Emergency Numbers

Police emergency: 10 111
Public ambulance/fire: 10 177
International standard emergency (digital mobile phones): 112
Crime stop: 08600 10 111
Poison Advice Hotline: 0861 555 777

Speak to your councillor or note down the emergency services in your area, such as your nearest police station, clinic and hospital.

Emergency & Rescue


KZN Fire Department: 031 361 0000
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI): 087 094 9774  (10111 and 10177 
NSRI Durban: 031 361 8567
NSRI Richards Bay: 035 753 1991 or 035 905 3401/3444
Mountain Rescue KZN:  0800 005 133 

Helpline Numbers

Gender Based Violence: 0800 150 150
Lifeline South Africa: 0861 322 322

Childline: 08000 55 555 
Suicide Crisis Line: 0800 12 13 14

READ: These emergency numbers could save lives in eThekwini

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

Image credit: iStock

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

Fire KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Flooding

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.