Disasters can occur at any time, but you would be surprised by how many people don't know what to do or who to call in an emergency.

KwaZulu-Natal is prone to natural disasters, such as floods and severe storms. Recent floods in KZN destroyed crops and damaged homes, leaving scores of people destitute.

Quick action can be the difference between life and death, which is why it is important to familiarise yourself with emergency numbers for your area.

It is also essential that you educate every member of your family or household, including children, on what steps to take.

Some ways you can prepare the younger members of the family include:

1. Teaching them the importance of remaining calm and doing their best to assess the situation to determine what help is needed.

2. Practice how to make an emergency call, and what important information to include, such as address/location.

3. Make sure they know how to use every device in the home that can make emergency calls (landline, smartphone, iPad).

4. Encourage them not to be afraid to ask for help when they are in danger.

READ: The restaurant rule that's improving children's confidence

Adults and children should memorise key emergency numbers. Experts say children as young as four can be taught to make an emergency call, especially if you practice with them. Role-playing is also a good way to prepare them. It could also help them be more confident when they are faced with a real emergency.



Here's a look at some of the key emergency numbers every KZN resident should save on their phone and/or keep on their fridge for easy access.