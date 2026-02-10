Emergency numbers every KZN resident should save
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Keep these numbers on your fridge for easy access in case of an emergency.
Disasters can occur at any time, but you would be surprised by how many people don't know what to do or who to call in an emergency.
KwaZulu-Natal is prone to natural disasters, such as floods and severe storms. Recent floods in KZN destroyed crops and damaged homes, leaving scores of people destitute.
Quick action can be the difference between life and death, which is why it is important to familiarise yourself with emergency numbers for your area.
It is also essential that you educate every member of your family or household, including children, on what steps to take.
Some ways you can prepare the younger members of the family include:
1. Teaching them the importance of remaining calm and doing their best to assess the situation to determine what help is needed.
2. Practice how to make an emergency call, and what important information to include, such as address/location.
3. Make sure they know how to use every device in the home that can make emergency calls (landline, smartphone, iPad).
4. Encourage them not to be afraid to ask for help when they are in danger.
Adults and children should memorise key emergency numbers. Experts say children as young as four can be taught to make an emergency call, especially if you practice with them. Role-playing is also a good way to prepare them. It could also help them be more confident when they are faced with a real emergency.
Here's a look at some of the key emergency numbers every KZN resident should save on their phone and/or keep on their fridge for easy access.
Easy to Remember Emergency Numbers
Police emergency: 10 111
Public ambulance/fire: 10 177
International standard emergency (digital mobile phones): 112
Crime stop: 08600 10 111
Poison Advice Hotline: 0861 555 777
Speak to your councillor or note down the emergency services in your area, such as your nearest police station, clinic and hospital.
Emergency & Rescue
KZN Fire Department: 031 361 0000
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI): 087 094 9774 (10111 and 10177
NSRI Durban: 031 361 8567
NSRI Richards Bay: 035 753 1991 or 035 905 3401/3444
Mountain Rescue KZN: 0800 005 133
❗Incase of emergencies please contact your nearest Disaster Management Centre, as heavy rains are predicted to still persist over the province of KwaZulu-Natal. pic.twitter.com/9pUdgKXbdG— KZNCOGTA (@kzncogta) October 21, 2024
Helpline Numbers
Lifeline South Africa: 0861 322 322
Childline: 08000 55 555
Suicide Crisis Line: 0800 12 13 14
Image credit: iStock
