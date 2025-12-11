5 Ways to celebrate Christmas when you're far from home

Not spending Christmas with your family and friends this year? Don't stress, just because you're alone doesn't mean you have to miss out on the festive cheer.

While many families will be waking up on Christmas Day to laughter and excitement from loved ones, some people will be greeted by silence.

Living in a different city or working away from home can get lonely, especially during the holidays.

If you're one of those people, here are five ways you can celebrate the festive season when you're far from home.

Host a virtual Christmas celebration

One of the positive outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic is that everyone now knows how to make group video calls on their laptops. Courier gifts to your family and do a live gift unwrapping on Christmas morning or the night before. You can also do a Christmas lunch call. Set up a table with food on your side of the world and then "join" your family for lunch via a Zoom call.

Volunteer on Christmas Day

This is the perfect time to do some charity. Spread some festive cheer by volunteering at a soup kitchen that serves meals to those in need. You can also dress up as Santa Claus and visit a children's home or spend the day at an animal shelter.

Christmas Movie Day

If you are feeling sad and lonely, put on your favourite Christmas movie. Nothing triggers nostalgia better than a good holiday movie. They bring back positive memories of your childhood and make you feel warm and fuzzy inside.

