5 Ways to celebrate Christmas when you're far from home
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
The festive season doesn't feel very festive when you are not with your family. Here's how you can enjoy Christmas alone.
Not spending Christmas with your family and friends this year? Don't stress, just because you're alone doesn't mean you have to miss out on the festive cheer.
While many families will be waking up on Christmas Day to laughter and excitement from loved ones, some people will be greeted by silence.
Living in a different city or working away from home can get lonely, especially during the holidays.
If you're one of those people, here are five ways you can celebrate the festive season when you're far from home.
Host a virtual Christmas celebration
One of the positive outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic is that everyone now knows how to make group video calls on their laptops. Courier gifts to your family and do a live gift unwrapping on Christmas morning or the night before. You can also do a Christmas lunch call. Set up a table with food on your side of the world and then "join" your family for lunch via a Zoom call.
Volunteer on Christmas Day
This is the perfect time to do some charity. Spread some festive cheer by volunteering at a soup kitchen that serves meals to those in need. You can also dress up as Santa Claus and visit a children's home or spend the day at an animal shelter.
Christmas Movie Day
If you are feeling sad and lonely, put on your favourite Christmas movie. Nothing triggers nostalgia better than a good holiday movie. They bring back positive memories of your childhood and make you feel warm and fuzzy inside.
Secret Santa Online
Join a Secret Santa community this holiday season and exchange gifts with complete strangers. It's a fun way to connect with strangers while uniquely enjoying Christmas Day. Some sites offer simple sign-ups in your area or country of choice. You are matched with other people on the site, and gifts are then couriered to people before Christmas. Do some research to avoid falling victim to scams.
Take advantage of the alone time
Why not ditch the holiday celebrations altogether? The festive season can be overwhelming and stressful for some people. The pressure of buying gifts, shopping for food, and buying new clothes, as well as spending money you don't have, can make Christmas feel depressing.
Wear your pyjamas all day, heat a frozen meal and chill on the sofa all day!
Image credit: iStock
