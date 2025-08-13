Women's Month: Recipes from 5 South African food bloggers

If you are looking for new recipes, these local foodies have you covered.

In honour of Women's Month, we celebrate five female South African food bloggers. Their recipes will make your mouth water.

Mandy Meyer (Eggs, cheesy and some flaky stuff) Weight-loss coach Mandy Meyer shares easy and sometimes weird recipes she finds online. When she's not teaching her followers about 'calories in and calories out' and fat loss, she's wrestling with a bag of rice cakes for a new recipe she is trying. Her humorous take on recipes she finds online has earned her more than 250,000 followers on Instagram. Check out the easy-peasy "eggs, cheesy and some flaky stuff" recipe she tried recently. Ingredients 3 egg whites

100 g grated cheese

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of oregano

Salt (optional) Check out how she makes it in the Instagram (@running4meyer) post below.

Mahlodi Masipa (Copycat Roman's Pizza) You can't go wrong with pizza for dinner. Mahlodi Masipa's popular copycat series has helped scores of people recreate some of their favourite takeout meals. Her version of Roman’s Pizza's BBQ Chicken pizza will put a big smile on your children's faces. You can confidently tell them next time you are out, "We have pizza at home!" Ingredients Chicken breast

Jimmy Sauce (Steakhouse)

Steers BBQ Sauce

White cheddar

Mozzarella cheese

Chicken spice

Crushed garlic powder

Dill

Lamb Check out Mahlodi's post below to see how she makes this copycat recipe.

This Brown Mom (Durban Mutton Curry) Rohann Chetty's Instagram page, This Brown Mom, shares mouthwatering curry, breyani, pasta, and wedding-style soji recipes. One of the popular recipes on the page is her Durban mutton curry. "When the craving hits, I often make a lamb curry because of the convenience, but there's nothing like a Durban mutton curry. Let me show you how I make mine with the most amazing gravy," she said. Ingredients 1 – 1.5kg mutton cut into bite-sized pieces

3-4 potatoes, halved

1 onion, finely diced

2 cinnamon sticks

1 star anise

4 elachi pods

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs curry leaves

2 black elachi

A few cloves

2 tbsp Kashmiri masala

1 tbsp wet leaf masala

1 tbsp Rombo Rossi Masala

1/2 tsp roasted and ground soomph/fennel seeds

1 tsp turmeric

3/4 tbsp Garam Masala

1 tsp dhaniya/jeera powder

2 jam/Roma tomatoes, puréed

1 tbsp garlic and ginger paste or green masala

2-3 cloves of fresh garlic, smashed

1/4 cup oil Follow her step-by-step guide in the post below.

Danielle Fredericks (Vegan Bean bomb burger) Finding a good vegan burger can be a bit of a challenge, which is why you should try making your own. Cape Town food blogger Danielle Fredericks (@theplantfoodiee) has the perfect recipe for you. "This might be the messiest burger I have ever eaten. She's made with butter beans and packed with protein. The best part is you can prep these patties ahead of time," she said. Ingredients (patty) 1 can butter beans (drained and rinsed)

1 vegan flax egg (3 tbsp flax meal + 2.5 tbsp water)

1 tbsp garam masala

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp coriander powder

2 tbsp tomato puree

2 tsp dijon mustard

1/3 cup oat flour

salt (as desired) Find out how to prepare her vegan burger in the post below.

Landi Govender (Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies with Pistachio Kataifi Filling) The Tocka Blog's Landi Govender turned her passion for cooking into a successful side hustle. The graphic designer has partnered with some of the biggest food brands in South Africa. She puts a fun twist on traditional dishes like her Jalebi ice-cream sandwiches and her boerewors pasta. This time, she is tantalising taste buds with her take on the popular Dubai chocolate trend. Her 'Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies with Pistachio Kataifi Filling' recipe is a must-try. "The name is a mouthful - but so are these cookies! The crunchy pistachio filling, covered with a delicious brown butter cookie dough, crammed with my body weight in chocolate - these are beyond decadent," she said.



"Serve warm (always), with a glass of cold milk."



You can find the full recipe on The Tocka Blog website.

