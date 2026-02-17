TikTok is flooded with reviews of Durban restaurants. Here are some of the best spots, according to foodies.

TikTok is flooded with reviews of Durban restaurants. Here are some of the best spots, according to foodies.

Food reviews are a great way to discover new places based on how others feel about the food quality and customer service. It's not fail-proof, as eating out is a bit of a hit-or-miss, but good reviews make the choice easier. Here's a look at TikTok-famous food spots in Durban worth the hype.

Local is Lekker

If you want a taste of the best traditional flavours that Durban has to offer, then Delos Lounge is the place for you. The eatery's Shisanyama Sundays and Mogodu Buffet Fridays are the definition of local is lekker. Expect to find anything from meat platters to monster-sized burgers on the menu. The restaurant also serves chicken Caesar salad, lamb breyani, mutton bunny chows and seafood options. Place: Delos Lounge

Location: 362 Lilian Ngoyi Road, Morningside What customers have to say: "I cannot express how amazing this braai platter is! Fresh and tasty meat with a great vibe will always win for me!" - @priscillankoane1

For the Love of Burgers

When in doubt, order a burger. Who doesn't love a good burger? Durbanites are spoiled for choice with burger spots on just about every corner, which is why Durban foodies should make it their mission to try every single one in their lifetime. You can start with two of TikTok-famous burger joints: Flip Burger and The Grind. The Grind's menu includes its Crafted UFO Burger, made with brisket and rib eye on a king-size brioche bun. Place: Flip Burger

Location: 45 Adelaide Tambo Dr, Durban North What customers have to say: "Recently went there, the burgers are out of this world, would 100% recommend." - Sahl "Oh my gosh, the best burgers in Durban by far! Even the desserts are to die for." - Aamina Place: The Grind

Location: 279 Florida Road, Durban What customers have to say: "This is the best Halaal burger joint in Durban, and you can't tell me otherwise." - @zaafirvally "I need my Durban people to listen up. I recently got to taste the best burgers in Durban... And they are affordable too." @lungie_makaula

Mediterranean Vibes

Greek food lovers gather here. Mitéra in Umhlanga is fast becoming one of the best spots in town for Mediterranean food. Satisfy your cravings with traditional loukoumades, feta filo (phyllo) and pastitsio. The eater also offers delicious seafood, pizza, burgers and desserts. Place: Mitéra

Location: Shop 2 Lighthouse Quarters, Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga Rocks (Based in Umhlanga Village) What customers have to say: "Second time visiting and yet again, another amazing experience. The food, service and general ambiance will keep you coming back for more. Honestly, so good. A perfect blend of Mediterranean cuisine." -@justin.durban "Aesthetics: 9/10. Service: 9.5/10. Food: 10/10." - @okazikode_

Steak, burgers and wings

With a motto like "go big or go home," it's no wonder Ironman Rare Steaks is TikTok-famous, with scores of people sharing videos of their mouthwatering plates. One of the eatery's main attractions is its famous Dunk'd Burgers, served in a bowl with cheese or creamy mushroom sauce. The slider burgers are also a favourite. Other options include steaks, wings and loaded fries. Place: Ironman Rare Steaks

Location: 415 Windermere Road, Morningside, Durban What customers have to say: "Tried out Ironman Rare Steaks in Morningside, Windermere and I get the hype. Flavour-packed burgers, indulgent sides, and a fun milkshake to finish it off. That mushroom sauce-dunked burger stole my heart. Definitely worth the visit." - @asanda_princeleo

Seafood lovers

Poke bowls, oysters, prawns, calamari, and Tomahawk steaks are on the menu at Jack's Grill in Durban. Their buffets are also a hit with customers. Place: Jack's Grill

Location: 295 Florida Road, Durban What customers have to say: "Jack's Grill and Co is and will always be my favourite place to eat at." -Sammy "The food was good. The pasta was really good. The service was also good, they cleaned up plates between rounds and checked if we needed drinks. Very quick and efficient. It is on the pricy side, but it is a seafood buffet. It's still better value than Cape Town iftaar buffets." - Ayesha

#grills #steak #halaal #durban ♬ original sound - Jacks_Grill_Co @jacks_grill_co 🌊 Where Ocean Meets Land — and Sparks Fly! Only at Jack’s Grill Co. This November, we’re serving the ultimate duo that just makes sense. Think 6 saucy prawns doing a little ocean dance alongside your choice of 200g rump or half deboned peri-peri chicken — all with your favourite sauce and side, for only R179. It’s surf. It’s turf. It’s flavour falling in love. Catch it only at Jack’s Grill Co. @Jacks_Grill_Co 📍 295 Florida Road, Florida Field, Durban 📞 031 521 0250 / 69 📲 WhatsApp 071 891 7051 📩 [email protected] 🛒 www.jacksgrill.co 📆 Reservations: Search Dine Plan – Jack’s Grill Co on Google or tap the link in our bio 🛵 Delivery: • Call & order: 031 521 0250 / 69 • Website: www.jacksgrill.co • Uber Eats • Mr D • Delyvr T&C’s Apply | E&OE | Delivery prices may vary | Prices subject to change #seafood

Image credit: iStock