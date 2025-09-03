Think twice before eating these expired foods
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
You should avoid eating these seven foods after they expire.
Buying groceries has become costly, which is why some people might be tempted to ignore expiration dates.
The average South African household spends anywhere from R2,000 a month to R5,000 plus, depending on the size of the family and where they live.
Durban is one of the most expensive cities to buy groceries. According to one affordability index, an average household food basket cost Durbanites R5 358,09 in July 2025.
Some people might be tempted to discard the expiration dates on some food items. It is probably good enough to eat if it still looks good, right?
However, experts have long advised against eating certain foods past their expiration date, not just because they taste bad but also because they are bad for your health.
Understanding the difference between the best-before date and the best-by date is essential.
Best-before date indicates the quality of the food product in relation to its freshness, flavour, and aroma. You can still eat it after this date, but it probably won't taste as good. Best-before dates could sometimes be stated as "sell-by, " indicating when it should leave the store. Sell-by is typically used for meat and dairy products.
The expiry date indicates the last day you can consume the product before it poses a health risk. It is sometimes listed as "use-by."
According to Cape Town ETC, "there is no provision for ‘expired food’ in the current South African Labelling Regulations. The regulations do, however, dictate that all foods have an indicated date marking on the label."
Here's a look at seven foods you probably should avoid after they have expired.
Canned food: Canned foods usually have a long expiration date, sometimes even years. Some may even last long past their "best-before" and "sell-by" dates. However, if you open canned food with a foul smell, it is best to throw it out.
You should also do so if the food looks discoloured or has a slimy, white liquid. Some cans might make a weird hissing sound when you open them past their expiration date. Food experts also advise eating canned food if the can has bulges and dents.
Eggs: Eating eggs after expiration is bad because it can expose you to bacteria like Salmonella, which can make you seriously ill. Aside from checking the expiration date, Healthline recommends performing a float test to see if your eggs have gone bad.
Put the egg in a bowl of water; if it sinks, it is probably still fresh. If it sinks but tilts to its side, then it is likely stale, while an egg that floats could be old.
Soft Cheese: These types of cheese don't last long in the fridge after they have been opened. Due to their moisture, bacteria and mould grow easily.
Leafy greens: It's easy to tell when leafy green vegetables like spinach and lettuce have gone bad. They have a slimy texture, discolour, taste bitter and are not as crisp or firm as they were when you bought them.
According to EatingWell, "leafy greens have a lot of bacteria on them—because of the way they're grown, the soil, the air, the animals that walk through the fields". Bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli can cause foodborne illness.
Leftovers: There is no better feeling than waking up to eat last night's leftovers. However, whether you made them at home or bought them at a takeaway place, their expiration is hard to predict because they contain many ingredients with different use-by dates. Some can last a day or two in the fridge, but the longer you keep them, the greater the risk of food poisoning.
Hot food that isn't consumed immediately grows bacteria that can quickly multiply.
Strawberries: They get mouldy pretty quickly, and the entire punnet can go bad from just one strawberry. If you find a mouldy strawberry, throw it out along with any other ones it touched.
Shredded Cheese: We love the convenience of not having to shred cheese when cooking or making a sandwich. However, they can develop mould in a short period of time after you open the bag. According to Prevention, you should throw the entire bag away if you spot any sign of mould.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
