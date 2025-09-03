Think twice before eating these expired foods

Buying groceries has become costly, which is why some people might be tempted to ignore expiration dates.

The average South African household spends anywhere from R2,000 a month to R5,000 plus, depending on the size of the family and where they live.

Durban is one of the most expensive cities to buy groceries. According to one affordability index, an average household food basket cost Durbanites R5 358,09 in July 2025.

Some people might be tempted to discard the expiration dates on some food items. It is probably good enough to eat if it still looks good, right?

However, experts have long advised against eating certain foods past their expiration date, not just because they taste bad but also because they are bad for your health.

Understanding the difference between the best-before date and the best-by date is essential.

Best-before date indicates the quality of the food product in relation to its freshness, flavour, and aroma. You can still eat it after this date, but it probably won't taste as good. Best-before dates could sometimes be stated as "sell-by, " indicating when it should leave the store. Sell-by is typically used for meat and dairy products.

The expiry date indicates the last day you can consume the product before it poses a health risk. It is sometimes listed as "use-by."

According to Cape Town ETC, "there is no provision for ‘expired food’ in the current South African Labelling Regulations. The regulations do, however, dictate that all foods have an indicated date marking on the label."

Here's a look at seven foods you probably should avoid after they have expired.

Canned food: Canned foods usually have a long expiration date, sometimes even years. Some may even last long past their "best-before" and "sell-by" dates. However, if you open canned food with a foul smell, it is best to throw it out.

You should also do so if the food looks discoloured or has a slimy, white liquid. Some cans might make a weird hissing sound when you open them past their expiration date. Food experts also advise eating canned food if the can has bulges and dents.