Recipe: Meghan Markle's vegan coconut macaroons

Meghan Markle has given these vegan coconut macaroons her royal seal of approval.

The royal shared the recipe during episode five of her Netflix cooking series, 'With Love, Meghan'.

Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia, were guests on the episode.

"The two of them, they just had the greatest energy, and I thought, let's all have some fun," Markle said about the couple.

During the episode, Devlukia, who is a plant-based cookbook author, shared some of her favourite recipes, including sweet potato, cauliflower, green bean, and cashew curry.

She also made traditional Indian naan.

In keeping with the episode's plant-based theme, Markle also whipped up some vegan coconut macaroons.

"Even if you aren't vegan, it's a great healthy alternative and really easy as well," she said.

The recipe does not include egg whites.

`You know what whisks up into a beautiful, frothy pillow the same way? Chickpea liquid," the Duchess of Sussex.