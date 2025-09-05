Recipe: Meghan Markle's vegan coconut macaroons
You only need seven ingredients to make the Duchess of Sussex's vegan macaroons.
Meghan Markle has given these vegan coconut macaroons her royal seal of approval.
The royal shared the recipe during episode five of her Netflix cooking series, 'With Love, Meghan'.
Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia, were guests on the episode.
"The two of them, they just had the greatest energy, and I thought, let's all have some fun," Markle said about the couple.
During the episode, Devlukia, who is a plant-based cookbook author, shared some of her favourite recipes, including sweet potato, cauliflower, green bean, and cashew curry.
She also made traditional Indian naan.
In keeping with the episode's plant-based theme, Markle also whipped up some vegan coconut macaroons.
"Even if you aren't vegan, it's a great healthy alternative and really easy as well," she said.
The recipe does not include egg whites.
`You know what whisks up into a beautiful, frothy pillow the same way? Chickpea liquid," the Duchess of Sussex.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup aquafaba (chickpea liquid)
- 1 can coconut condensed milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 cups desiccated coconut
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate (vegan), melted
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- Flower sprinkles, for garnishing (optional)
Markle says mixologists also use chickpea liquid in cocktails "because it makes that beautiful, pillowy, frothy business".
The vegan macaroons take just 20 - 25 minutes to bake.
"What's better than a macaroon? A macaroon dipped in chocolate," the 44-year-old said before drizzling chocolate over the macaroon.
Believe it or not, it was Markle's first attempt at making the macaroon. Both Chetty and Devlukia loved them.
"Meghan. A really good texture," Chetty said. Devlukia added, 'That is amazing. Wow."
Watch episode five of 'With Love, Meghan' on Netflix to see how Markle made her vegan coconut macaroons.
You can also follow a step-by-step guide on Netflix's website.
Image credit: Netflix/YouTube
