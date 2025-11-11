Recipe: Delicious Japanese mixed rice

This 45-minute Japanese chicken and seasonal mushroom rice recipe turns a plain dinner staple into something mouthwatering.

Japanese mixed rice, also known as takikomi gohan, is a savoury dish made by adding delicious flavours to the rice before bringing it to a boil.

The chicken, mushrooms and vegetables are first fried, then added to the rice, then cooked and steamed.

This Japanese mixed rice recipe is part of Spekko Rice's campaign to celebrate the diverse culinary traditions from around the world.

The flavour-packed adventure includes one key ingredient - rice. From Japan to Mexico, discover new and creative ways to enjoy this everyday staple.

Japanese mixed rice will be a family favourite. The recipe serves four people and takes just 45 minutes of cooking time.

READ: Plan ahead for 'Januworry' with this cabbage braai recipe

Ingredients

5-6 dried shiitake mushrooms

2 cups boiling water

2 deboned chicken thighs

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp mirin

2 cups Spekko White Extra Long Grain Rice

1 tsp cooking oil

1 carrot, julienned

150 g shimeji mushrooms

355 ml shiitake soaking liquid

½ tsp salt

To serve



2 spring onions, sliced

1 nori sheet, cut into thin strips

How to make Japanese mixed rice

1. Wipe the shiitake mushrooms with a damp kitchen towel, then soak them in 2 cups of boiling water for at least 30 minutes.

2. Cut the chicken into 1 cm cubes. In a bowl, combine the chicken with the soy sauce and mirin, mix well, and marinate for at least 20 minutes.

3. Wash the rice in a fine mesh sieve with cold water until it runs clear. Let the rice drain well, then transfer it to a heavy-based pot.

4. Add the 355 ml of shiitake soaking liquid to the rice.

5. Heat a pan and add the cooking oil. Drain the chicken pieces from the marinade (keeping the marinade aside) and stir-fry in the pan until browned.

6. Add the julienned carrots and shimeji mushrooms to the pan with the chicken, along with the reserved marinade and a pinch of salt. Sauté until the vegetables are browned and the liquid has evaporated.

7. Spoon the chicken and vegetable mixture over the rice in the pot without stirring it through.

8. Bring the pot to a boil, cover, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

9. Turn off the heat and allow the rice to steam for 10-15 minutes, keeping the lid on.

10. Once the rice has steamed, mix everything together with a rice paddle, then transfer it to a serving dish.

11. Garnish with freshly sliced spring onions and nori strips.