Plan ahead for 'Januworry' with this cabbage braai recipe

It's not the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a braai, but cabbage is one of the most underrated vegetables.

The rising cost of food has forced many people to cut back on visits to the butchery, but cabbage is here to save the day.

Believe it or not, cabbage is the perfect addition to your braai. The vegetable is packed with vitamins and minerals.

It's also affordable and low in calories, which is why we stopped scrolling as soon as we saw social media food critic, Xolile Vesile, reviewing a cabbage recipe he found online.

Xolile is known for his hilarious TikTok and Instagram reactions to unique, bizarre, and over-the-top recipes.

He often does his commentary in isiXhosa, but you don't need to speak the language to understand that he was utterly shocked by what he called a "cabbage braai."

"I don’t understand a word that was said, but found myself laughing as I can only imagine what you were saying," an Instagram user said.

His followers found his reaction video relatable, and many joked that the cabbage braai should be left for January.

"That is January food mos," one TikTok user commented. Another user wrote, "Deep down, I want to try it."