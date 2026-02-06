Make your own chocolate this Valentine's Day

No Valentine's Day gift is complete without a box of chocolates, and they taste even sweeter when they are made by your partner.

If you want to spoil your partner with a sweet treat during the Month of Love, why not make your own chocolate?

The price of fancy Valentine's Day chocolate gift sets can run into hundreds, and sometimes thousands of Rands if you buy them from speciality stores.

You can make your loved one homemade chocolate with just a few ingredients. All you need is food-grade cocoa butter, cocoa powder and honey. However, cocoa butter is not cheap. You can get 50g for as little as R69, but that won't be enough.

Some recipes use maple syrup or icing sugar instead of honey. You can also add vanilla and a pinch of salt to taste

Homemade chocolate truffles are made with high-quality dark or milk chocolate, preferably couverture.

DIY chocolate truffle recipes also include full-fat milk, unsalted butter and cocoa powder for decorating.

Once you have made your truffles, you can wrap them, jar them, or add them to a beautiful box. You valentine will love them!

Here are some easy-to-make recipes we found on YouTube.

