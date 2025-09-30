How to turn your bread into dessert

Say goodbye to boring sandwiches and hello to delicious bread desserts.

Dessert for breakfast? Say no more! You can give your bread a delicious dessert twist with just a few ingredients. From ice cream French toast to honey butter toast, bread doesn't have to be boring. Here are four desserts you can make with bread.

Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread

This delicious but simple bread treat is inspired by a Hungarian dessert called arany galuska (aranygaluska). The Americans put their own twist on the dessert and called it pull-apart bread, which is also called monkey bread. Pull-apart bread is made with bread dough smothered with butter, sugar and cinnamon. The dough is then cut into slices and placed in a bread tin. Once the bread is baked, it is drizzled with a glaze.

If you don't have time to make dough from scratch, you can use slices of ready-made bread. Here's how: Remove the crusts from the bread and stack the slices in a bread tin. (overlap them slightly)





Make a butter, cinnamon and brown sugar mixture (filling) and brush the bread slices.





Use a knife to make shallow vertical or diagonal slots/cuts, which will make it easier to pull apart the bread.





Bake until the bread is completely warm and has a golden finish. Make a glaze with milk and powdered sugar to drizzle or brush on the warm bread.

Ice Cream French Toast

Some people might frown in disgust at the idea, but this ice cream French toast is worth every bite. All you need is melted vanilla ice cream, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon and slices of bread. In a bowl, mix one cup of ice cream, two to three eggs, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and half a teaspoon of cinnamon. Dip both sides of the bread in the mix. Spray a pan with cooking spray and grill. When the toast is ready, add a variety of toppings. Some favourites include icing sugar, maple syrup, fruit, and chocolate sauce. You can add a scoop of ice cream if you promise to go for a 30-minute walk after breakfast.

Honey Butter Toast

Honey butter toast is simple but delicious. Honey toast (brick toast) is popular in Japan. The Japanese dessert resembles a mini bunny chow stuffed with sweet treats such as macerated fruit and whipped cream. Some versions resemble a "brick" of Japanese milk bread topped with butter, dessert sauce and ice cream. Popular food blogger Hajar Larbah made a simple version with bread slices, unsalted butter, honey, brown sugar, vanilla extract and salt. Check out her honey butter toast recipe on her Moribyan website.

Cinnamon Scroll Roll Ups

If you're a fan of brioche bread, then you will love these cinnamon scroll roll-ups. Butter, sugar, and cinnamon transform bread from nice to extraordinary. Brioche bread is available at Woolworths, Checkers, and Pick n Pay. Check out the video below to learn how to make it. (FYI: The Woolies mentioned in the video is the store in Australia.)

Main image credit: iStock