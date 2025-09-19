How to make TikTok's viral stretchy yoghurt
It's chewy, elastic and bouncy! You only need three ingredients to make stretchy yoghurt.
Regular yoghurt is getting a texture transformation courtesy of the latest food craze.
Introducing stretchy yoghurt, the viral TikTok food trend that takes the dairy produce from ordinary to extraordinary.
What is stretchy yoghurt?
Yoghurt shops have been sharing videos of chewy, stretchy and bouncy yoghurt. The consistency is similar to a melted marshmallow, but less sticky or melted mozzarella, but less oily. A five-year-old would say it looks like slime - just saying.
It's a popular snack in Asia, especially in Malaysia and China, where food chains like Mamie’s Yoghurt have turned it into a must-have dessert.
How does stretchy yoghurt taste?
Stretchy yoghurt tastes like regular yoghurt, so it's a bit tangy but much creamier. It's basically regular yoghurt with an interesting texture. Most people eat stretchy yoghurt with toppings such as fruit and honey, so the overall taste also depends on what you add.
Yoghurt shops include chocolate chips, coconut flakes, crushed Oreos and wet toppings, making for some interesting taste profiles.
How to make stretchy yoghurt
You can make your own if you can't find stretchy yoghurt at any local stores. Scores of TikTokers have shared videos of easy recipes you can make at home.
Canadian-American cookbook author Kat Lieu's 3-ingredient recipe went viral on social media.
You will need:
- Greek yoghurt
- Milk
- Tapioca starch
We can't speak to adults, but kids will probably go crazy over stretchy yoghurt.
