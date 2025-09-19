How to make TikTok's viral stretchy yoghurt

Regular yoghurt is getting a texture transformation courtesy of the latest food craze.

Introducing stretchy yoghurt, the viral TikTok food trend that takes the dairy produce from ordinary to extraordinary.

What is stretchy yoghurt?

Yoghurt shops have been sharing videos of chewy, stretchy and bouncy yoghurt. The consistency is similar to a melted marshmallow, but less sticky or melted mozzarella, but less oily. A five-year-old would say it looks like slime - just saying.

READ: How to make sugar-free marshmallows

It's a popular snack in Asia, especially in Malaysia and China, where food chains like Mamie’s Yoghurt have turned it into a must-have dessert.

How does stretchy yoghurt taste?

Stretchy yoghurt tastes like regular yoghurt, so it's a bit tangy but much creamier. It's basically regular yoghurt with an interesting texture. Most people eat stretchy yoghurt with toppings such as fruit and honey, so the overall taste also depends on what you add.

Yoghurt shops include chocolate chips, coconut flakes, crushed Oreos and wet toppings, making for some interesting taste profiles.