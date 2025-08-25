How to make an iced Biscoff matcha latte
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
This iced Biscoff matcha latte will be your new favourite recipe this spring/summer.
It's almost springtime, so you can start drinking iced drinks again!
If you spent winter drinking food blogger Landi Govender's utterly indulgent French hot chocolate, you have to try her iced Biscoff matcha latte.
Just in time for spring, it is as good as a latte at a coffee shop, and super easy to make.
"Currently living my best life experimenting with every matcha latte combo I can think of," Govender said about her latest Tocka Blog recipe.
"Today’s star: iced Biscoff matcha latte and honestly, epic doesn't even cut it."
We cannot espresso how matcha we love this recipe.
Here's how you can make it.
*1 serving
- 2 tsp matcha powder
- 60 ml hot water (not boiling, ~80°C)
- 150 ml cold milk (oat, almond, or dairy)
- 1–2 tbsp Biscoff spread (smooth works best)
- Ice cubes
- whipped cream + crushed Biscoff biscuit for topping
Method
Prepare the matcha: Sift the matcha into a bowl or glass. Add hot water and whisk until smooth and frothy (no lumps).
Biscoff milk layer:
In a glass, add the Biscoff spread.
Pour in a splash of milk and stir until it forms a smooth sauce at the bottom.
Add ice cubes, then pour the rest of the cold milk over.
Assemble
Slowly pour the whisked matcha on top for a layered effect.
Top with whipped cream, drizzle with melted Biscoff, and sprinkle crushed biscuits.
Visit The Tocka Blog for more mouthwatering recipes.
Main image credit: The Tocka Blog/ Landi Govender
