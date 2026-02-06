How to make Demi Lovato's 'Honeymoon Chicken' recipe

Demi Lovato is sharing over 80 of her favourite recipes with fans, including 'Honeymoon Chicken', in her upcoming cookbook.

The 'It's Not That Deep' singer is the latest celebrity to release a cookbook. 'One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food' will hit shelves on Tuesday, March 17.

She follows in the footsteps of stars such as Chrissy Teigen, Dolly Parton, Kris Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ayesha Curry and Lorna Maseko.

Lovato received a physical copy of her cookbook for the first time and decided to mark the occasion by sharing one of its recipes.

The 33-year-old, who is married to fellow musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, welcomed her 152 million Instagram followers into her kitchen to make 'Honeymoon Chicken'.

"One of the first recipes that I ever cooked for my husband Jordan was the 'Marry Me Chicken' recipe, and it is also one of the first few recipes that I made on socials. So, it's full circle that the cookbook is coming out so soon and we are cooking 'Honeymoon Chicken'," she said.

Lutes confirmed that the recipe is a must-try. "One of my favs... I'm obsessed with u," he commented.

Demi Lovato's Honeymoon Chicken

Ingredients:

1 leek

1 broccoli crown

6 sundried tomatoes

fresh parsley and thyme

1 garlic glove

2 small chicken breasts

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup orzo

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 cup chicken broth

3tbsp grated parmesan cheese

Check out the singer's post below for a step-by-step guide to making the recipe.

"I’m so excited for you to try these recipes in your kitchens," Lovato said.