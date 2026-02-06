How to make Demi Lovato's 'Honeymoon Chicken' recipe
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The singer's husband says 'Honeymoon Chicken' is one of his favourite recipes.
The singer's husband says 'Honeymoon Chicken' is one of his favourite recipes.
Demi Lovato is sharing over 80 of her favourite recipes with fans, including 'Honeymoon Chicken', in her upcoming cookbook.
The 'It's Not That Deep' singer is the latest celebrity to release a cookbook. 'One Plate at a Time: Recipes for Finding Freedom with Food' will hit shelves on Tuesday, March 17.
She follows in the footsteps of stars such as Chrissy Teigen, Dolly Parton, Kris Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ayesha Curry and Lorna Maseko.
Lovato received a physical copy of her cookbook for the first time and decided to mark the occasion by sharing one of its recipes.
The 33-year-old, who is married to fellow musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, welcomed her 152 million Instagram followers into her kitchen to make 'Honeymoon Chicken'.
"One of the first recipes that I ever cooked for my husband Jordan was the 'Marry Me Chicken' recipe, and it is also one of the first few recipes that I made on socials. So, it's full circle that the cookbook is coming out so soon and we are cooking 'Honeymoon Chicken'," she said.
Lutes confirmed that the recipe is a must-try. "One of my favs... I'm obsessed with u," he commented.
Demi Lovato's Honeymoon Chicken
Ingredients:
- 1 leek
- 1 broccoli crown
- 6 sundried tomatoes
- fresh parsley and thyme
- 1 garlic glove
- 2 small chicken breasts
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 cup orzo
- 1/3 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 3tbsp grated parmesan cheese
Check out the singer's post below for a step-by-step guide to making the recipe.
"I’m so excited for you to try these recipes in your kitchens," Lovato said.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Image credit: Instagram/@ddlovato
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: Parental fatigue laid bare as listeners give a voice to the exhaustion
When Stuart phoned in, his exhaustion struck a chord. Alongside other pa...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of February 2026 with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago