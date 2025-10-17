How to make burfee popcorn

Looking for a last-minute sweet treat that is quick and easy to make for Diwali? We've got you covered!

This easy-peasy burfee popcorn from food blogger and recipe developer, Landi Govender, will leave you begging for more.

She initially shared the recipe on The Tocka Blog in 2022, but it has remained a favourite ever since.

"What started as a simple craving turned into hundreds of you sending me photos of your own creations and telling me how much you enjoyed it," Govender said.



"It’s no surprise, though. This 5-ingredient recipe comes together in just a few minutes, and it’s dangerously addictive! I usually place a big bowl of this on a platter on my dessert table and it’s gone in minutes."

Here's what you will need to make Govender's delicious popcorn recipe.

READ: How to make 'decadent traditional soji' in a pressure cooker

Ingredients



300g caramel popcorn, store-bought

150g white chocolate

3 tbsp Klim

1 tsp elachi powder

Nibbed almonds, to garnish

Method



Place the caramel popcorn on a baking tray prepared with baking paper, and set aside.



Add chocolate to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave at 15-second intervals until fully melted.



Add the Klim and elachi powder to the melted chocolate and stir till combined.



Using a spoon drizzle the melted chocolate mixture over the caramel popcorn. Garnish with coloured nibbed almonds and set aside until the chocolate has hardened.

Store in an airtight container.

Enjoy!

Visit The Tocka Blog for more mouthwatering recipes from Landi Govender.