Hidden takeaway gems outside major malls
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
From traditional food to American-style sandwiches, these hidden takeaway gems in Durban are worth a try.
Durban's food takeaway scene has a lot to offer, but have you tried these hidden gems?
Po'Boys
If you want a taste of American-style sandwiches and pizza, then Po'Boys is a must-try. The po'boy sandwich originated in New Orleans, Louisiana. The sandwiches are jam-packed with delicious fillings made with meat, prawn and steak. The chicken sandwiches come in Californian, Kentucky, Popeye and Korean BBQ flavours.
The steak sandwiches include the popular Philly Cheesesteak, as well as a Durban Cheesesteak for some local flavour.
Location: Morningside and Umhlanga, Durban
What customers say:
"By far, they have the best sandwiches I've ever had." - Thandeka
@chan.eats.za If American food is your thing, then you absolutely HAVE to try a take out from @poboysdurban . (They’ve also got a branch in umhlanga) It’s no wonder @Nick Hamman ♬ American Acoustic Blues - BFCMUSIC
Sixty Five Plates
Sixty Five Plates puts a modern twist on traditional South African flavours. You can order beef curry or chicken curry with rice or jeqe, topped with chakalaka and/or salad.
Location: South Beach, Durban
@sixty.five.plates due to the demand I had to change my menu to accommodate my customers. Order on 0814913761 via WhatsApp 🙏🏽 #durban #mealideas #lunchideas #food #fyp ♬ original sound - clo.khen.cha💃
Bibi's Bakery and Takeaway
There's something for everyone at Bibi's Bakery and Takeaway. Curry lovers can try the chicken, lamb, seafood and vegetarian options. The menu also includes pizza, bunnies, burgers, sandwiches, pasta and seafood.
Location: Newlands, Durban
What customers say:
"I’ve always heard about them and even got a few great opportunities to taste their mouthwateringly delicious chicken. But because they were in Parlock I suppose I never got a chance. And this is why I need to emphasize that Parlock is actually only 10 minutes away from Overport for those that think that’s it is too far! And after tasting their amazing food, bibis_bakery_takeaway is worth even taking a flight for!" - Kitchen Queens
@appetite38 Bibis Bakery and Take Away #MrAppetite #DurbanFood #EatingOut #HalaalFoodDurban #Durban ♬ original sound Mr Appetite
Priscilla's Takeaway
Priscilla's Takeaway is perfect for meat lovers who enjoy traditional food, burgers, chips and amagwinga with polony and cheese.
Location: Glenwood, Durban
What customers say:
"Everything was good. I can literally still taste it in my mouth." - Refilwe
@priscilla.takeawa 📍 188 brand Road, Glenwood Directions on the first pinned video #priscillatakeaway #food #ukudla ♬ original sound - Priscilla takeaway
Image credit: iStock
