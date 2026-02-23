Hidden takeaway gems outside major malls

From traditional food to American-style sandwiches, these hidden takeaway gems in Durban are worth a try.

From traditional food to American-style sandwiches, these hidden takeaway gems in Durban are worth a try.

Durban's food takeaway scene has a lot to offer, but have you tried these hidden gems?



Po'Boys

If you want a taste of American-style sandwiches and pizza, then Po'Boys is a must-try. The po'boy sandwich originated in New Orleans, Louisiana. The sandwiches are jam-packed with delicious fillings made with meat, prawn and steak. The chicken sandwiches come in Californian, Kentucky, Popeye and Korean BBQ flavours. The steak sandwiches include the popular Philly Cheesesteak, as well as a Durban Cheesesteak for some local flavour. Location: Morningside and Umhlanga, Durban What customers say: "By far, they have the best sandwiches I've ever had." - Thandeka

@chan.eats.za If American food is your thing, then you absolutely HAVE to try a take out from @poboysdurban . (They’ve also got a branch in umhlanga) It’s no wonder @Nick Hamman ♬ American Acoustic Blues - BFCMUSIC

Sixty Five Plates

Sixty Five Plates puts a modern twist on traditional South African flavours. You can order beef curry or chicken curry with rice or jeqe, topped with chakalaka and/or salad. Location: South Beach, Durban

Bibi's Bakery and Takeaway

There's something for everyone at Bibi's Bakery and Takeaway. Curry lovers can try the chicken, lamb, seafood and vegetarian options. The menu also includes pizza, bunnies, burgers, sandwiches, pasta and seafood. Location: Newlands, Durban What customers say: "I’ve always heard about them and even got a few great opportunities to taste their mouthwateringly delicious chicken. But because they were in Parlock I suppose I never got a chance. And this is why I need to emphasize that Parlock is actually only 10 minutes away from Overport for those that think that’s it is too far! And after tasting their amazing food, bibis_bakery_takeaway is worth even taking a flight for!" - Kitchen Queens

Priscilla's Takeaway

Priscilla's Takeaway is perfect for meat lovers who enjoy traditional food, burgers, chips and amagwinga with polony and cheese. Location: Glenwood, Durban What customers say: "Everything was good. I can literally still taste it in my mouth." - Refilwe



Image credit: iStock